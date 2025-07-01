With summer, queues at the border with the EU increased: the busiest points were named

Queues at Ukraine's western border have increased with the onset of summer, with the peak occurring on weekends, the busiest checkpoints in Lviv region are "Shehyni" and "Krakovets", the State Border Guard Service reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

"With the beginning of summer, passenger traffic through checkpoints in Lviv region increased by 25%," the report says.

In June, according to the report, over 1.3 million citizens and almost 268 thousand vehicles crossed the state border here. Exit from Ukraine exceeded entry by 78 thousand people.

"The greatest load is at the 'Shehyni' and 'Krakovets' checkpoints. The least is at 'Nyzhankovychi' and 'Smilnytsia'. On weekends, passenger traffic increases by up to 16% compared to weekdays," the report says.

At "Shehyni", border guards reminded, large-scale repair works are ongoing, which temporarily slow down traffic. A similar situation is on the Polish side in "Medyka".

Significant increase in passenger traffic at Shehyni and Krakovets checkpoints

"In the midst of the summer season, an increase in passenger traffic of up to 40% is expected in all directions of Lviv region," the SBGS noted.