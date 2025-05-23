With an umbrella on Kyiv Day: thunderstorms, rain and wind are expected in the capital
Unstable weather is expected on Kyiv Day: rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds. The temperature will fluctuate from +18°C to +20°C, possible hail during thunderstorms.
On May 24–25, when Kyiv celebrates City Day, the weather will be unstable. Rain, thunderstorms and strong winds are expected. This was reported by forecaster Natalka Didenko on Facebook, writes UNN.
Kyiv will celebrate City Day this coming weekend, so our weather forecast priority today is for the capital. I will say right away that both on May 24 and 25, rain and thunderstorms are expected in Kyiv, and during thunderstorms, strong winds. Be careful. Hail is likely during thunderstorms
According to her, the rains will be summer rains, but they can be heavy.
"By the way, as far as I remember, it was on Kyiv Day that these almost summer downpours were frequent guests. Therefore, all those who want to visit interesting locations in the city, don't change your mind, just take into account the weather forecast, take umbrellas, comfortable shoes, think over the route to run into the nearest cafe or museum," the forecaster noted.
According to the expert's forecast, up to +20°C is expected on Saturday, and up to +18°C on Sunday, but the temperature may be lower during showers.
On May 24, Ukraine will experience a sharp temperature contrast: from +9°C in the west to almost +29°C in the east and south. The hottest will be in Dnipro, eastern and southern regions. The west will remain the coolest - +9…+14°C.
In the rest of Ukraine +20+25 degrees.
At the same time, rains with thunderstorms will pass in most regions, except for the south and southeast of Ukraine.
"Unstable weather with temperature contrasts, heat in the east and cold in the west, with jumps in atmospheric pressure, can negatively affect the health of people with cardiovascular diseases," Didenko reminded.
