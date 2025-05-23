One of the warmest days of the week: weather forecasters announced the weather for May 23
Kyiv • UNN
On Friday, May 23, the weather in Ukraine will be warm, but in the western, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia and Odesa regions there will be short-term rains and thunderstorms. The air temperature will reach +20...+25 °С.
On Friday, May 23, weather forecasters promise very warm weather in Ukraine. However, in some regions of our country there will be rain and even possible thunderstorms. This is reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, reports UNN.
Details
It is noted that today the weather in the western, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia and Odesa regions will be determined by an active atmospheric front. It is thanks to him that short-term rains can occur in these regions, thunderstorms during the day, significant rains in places, and the wind force will reach 15-20 m/s.
High atmospheric pressure will prevail in other regions of Ukraine, which means that no precipitation is expected there.
The air temperature during the day will reach +20...+25 °С. In the south-eastern part of Ukraine, even +28 °С is expected, and in the extreme west of the country — +13...+18°.
In the capital and Kyiv region on May 23, there will be переменная облачность. Weather forecasters do not predict precipitation. Wind south-easterly, 7-12 m/s.
The air temperature in the Kyiv region will be +20…+25°С, in Kyiv +23…+25°С is predicted.
