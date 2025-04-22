U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff is planning to come to Moscow this week. This was announced by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's aide Yuriy Ushakov, Russian media reported, UNN writes.

When asked by journalists whether they expect Steve Witkoff to visit Moscow this week, Ushakov replied: "We are waiting."

U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff said that during negotiations with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, the latter was fixated on Ukrainian territories. Witkoff suggested that Ukraine could "care less" about some regions if they are Russian-speaking.

Earlier, after meeting with Kremlin envoy Kirill Dmitriev, Witkoff proposed that U.S. President Donald Trump support the transfer of four Ukrainian regions - Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson - to Russia for a faster end to the war.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he believes that U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff is spreading Russian narratives with his statements about the possible inclusion of Ukrainian territories in a peace agreement.