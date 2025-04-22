$41.380.02
NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game
01:40 PM • 7982 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

Exclusive
09:55 AM • 27500 views

The Rada demands that the NACP check Vasylchenko, the head of the Supervisory Board of "Derzhzembank", for a conflict of interest

08:27 AM • 61162 views

Vatican announces date of Pope's funeral: ceremony to take place on Saturday

Exclusive
April 22, 07:51 AM • 102165 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU

April 21, 04:24 PM • 90402 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM • 210151 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

April 21, 01:43 PM • 102952 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Exclusive
April 21, 01:37 PM • 82603 views

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

Exclusive
April 21, 01:18 PM • 67607 views

From 6 museums in deoccupied regions, Russia stole almost 35,000 exhibits - Ministry of Culture

Exclusive
April 21, 01:11 PM • 42000 views

The Rada demands an audit of state lands transferred to the State Property Fund for further lease

Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

750 mm
Witcoff plans to arrive in Moscow this week - media

Kyiv • UNN

 1006 views

US President's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff plans to arrive in Moscow this week. This was announced by Russian dictator Yuri Ushakov's assistant.

Witcoff plans to arrive in Moscow this week - media

U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff is planning to come to Moscow this week. This was announced by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's aide Yuriy Ushakov, Russian media reported, UNN writes.

Details

When asked by journalists whether they expect Steve Witkoff to visit Moscow this week, Ushakov replied: "We are waiting."

Addition

U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff said that during negotiations with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, the latter was fixated on Ukrainian territories. Witkoff suggested that Ukraine could "care less" about some regions if they are Russian-speaking.

Earlier, after meeting with Kremlin envoy Kirill Dmitriev, Witkoff proposed that U.S. President Donald Trump support the transfer of four Ukrainian regions - Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson - to Russia for a faster end to the war.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he believes that U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff is spreading Russian narratives with his statements about the possible inclusion of Ukrainian territories in a peace agreement.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Steve Witkoff
United States
