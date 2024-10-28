Winter is coming. The mayor of Brovary told how the city is preparing for the weather to get worse
Kyiv • UNN
The city of Brovary has prepared snowplows and purchased 1,000 tons of technical salt for the winter period. Utilities formed teams and produced 2,000 tons of sand and salt mixture to combat ice.
Weather forecasters predict deteriorating weather conditions in Ukraine starting next week. UNN asked the mayor of Brovary, Ihor Sapozhko, how the local authorities are preparing for the upcoming snowfall and ice.
The city is prepared for deteriorating weather conditions. We have prepared snow-clearing equipment, purchased sprinkling materials and formed teams to respond quickly to difficult situations related to snow and ice. Our goal is to ensure traffic safety for residents and minimize inconvenience, so all services will work in an enhanced mode
He added that the Brovary-Blahoustrii utility company, which is the balance sheet holder of all roads in the Brovary community, has purchased 1000 tons of technical salt. The utility company also has about 500 tons of sand and has already produced 2000 tons of sand-salt mixture.
“These stocks should be enough for the city for the winter period,” said Igor Sapozhko.
Recall
Earlier, the mayor of Brovary reported a successful start to the heating season. According to him, almost all the city's facilities are connected to heat. In the first week of the heating season, minor accidents occurred, which are inevitable during such a large-scale process, and they were promptly eliminated.
Ihor Sapozhko also said how many of the city's boiler houses run on alternative fuels.
“Currently, there are ten boiler houses in the Brovary community that operate on an alternative fuel - wood chips. These boiler houses provide heat to seven lyceums, six pre-schools, a cultural institution, a swimming pool, a primary healthcare facility and the Brovary Multidisciplinary Clinical Hospital,” said Ihor Sapozhko in a comment to UNN.