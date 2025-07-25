Wine and Cheese Day and Sysadmin Day: what else is celebrated on July 25 25 July 2025

Today, July 25, marks Wine and Cheese Day and System Administrator Day, whose work ensures the smooth operation of computer networks and data protection, writes UNN.

Wine and Cheese Day

On July 25, the USA celebrates National Wine and Cheese Day, dedicated to one of the most exquisite gastronomic pairings. The idea for the holiday belongs to Jace Shoemaker-Galloway, an American freelance writer and true wine enthusiast. He proposed this date as an opportunity to bring people together in a pleasant atmosphere – at home, in wine bars, or at gastronomic parties.

On this day, gastronomy lovers experiment with unusual combinations: pungent blue cheese and sweet dessert wine, delicate brie with sparkling champagne, hard cheddar with rich cabernet, or goat cheese with sauvignon blanc.

The holiday also stimulates the development of local production: local wineries and cheese factories often hold tastings, master classes, and thematic events. Despite its American origin, Wine and Cheese Day is happily celebrated outside the USA as well.

“It appeared 6,000 years before Christ": 13 interesting facts about cheese you didn't know

International Health, Happiness and Hypnosis Day

Every year on July 25, International Health, Happiness and Hypnosis Day is celebrated. It is dedicated to spreading knowledge about hypnotherapy - a method that helps overcome stress, depression, chronic pain, insomnia, phobias, as well as harmful habits such as smoking or overeating.

On this day, educational events and hypnotherapy sessions are held.

Hypnosis is safe provided it is performed by a specialist. However, it is not recommended for people with severe mental disorders. Rare side effects include headache, dizziness, or emotional discomfort.

"Your life will no longer be the same after hypnosis" - hypnotherapist Anna Karui

World Drowning Prevention Day

Today, the world marks World Drowning Prevention Day – an initiative aimed at drawing attention to a large-scale but underestimated problem.

According to WHO data, approximately 250,000 people die from drowning each year. Most often, children and young people under 24 years of age become victims. More than 90% of fatal cases occur in rivers, ponds, wells, swimming pools, and even household containers with water.

Drowning is a form of asphyxia where the airways are blocked by fluid. The risk significantly increases if a person is intoxicated or has medical disorders, such as epilepsy. In summer, when water activity increases, the number of such tragedies significantly rises.

Drowning prevention requires a comprehensive approach - from swimming training and spreading knowledge about water safety to equipping swimming areas and increasing control.

Four-year-old child drowned in Dnipro

System Administrator Day

Annually, on the last Friday of July, sysadmins celebrate their professional holiday - System Administrator Day. This day was first celebrated in the USA on July 28, 1999, at the initiative of Ted Kekatos, a sysadmin from Chicago, who proposed creating a day of gratitude for specialists in this field. The holiday quickly gained popularity in the IT community and soon became international.

Despite the significance of their work, system administrators are mostly remembered during crisis moments - when "something doesn't work." But it is they, like digital doctors, who eliminate the "symptoms" of problems and restore systems to a healthy state.

Their actions determine the uninterrupted operation of computer networks, data protection, server stability, internet speed, and access to electronic resources.

Dormition of Saint Anne, Mother of the Blessed Virgin Mary

Righteous Anna, revered as the mother of the Blessed Virgin Mary, came from a priestly family and lived in Nazareth with her husband Joachim. The couple remained childless for many years. At that time, this was considered a sign of God's displeasure and a great disgrace.

Despite this, Anna and Joachim did not lose faith and prayed incessantly. Their prayers were heard, and an angel of the Lord appeared with good news - soon they would have a daughter, through whom God's blessing would descend upon humanity. This child became the Most Holy Virgin Mary - the future Mother of the Savior of the world, Jesus Christ.

Saint Anna lived to be 70 years old, and after her death, her relics were transferred to Constantinople, where they were kept as a shrine.

First OCU service took place in the caves of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra