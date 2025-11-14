Will help to abandon gas from the Russian Federation: European Commission approved Greece's agreement with ExxonMobil on gas exploration in the Mediterranean
Kyiv • UNN
The European Commission has supported a new agreement between Greece and the American ExxonMobil on the exploration of offshore gas fields. This decision is intended to help Europe abandon Russian gas.
The European Commission has supported a new agreement between Greece and the American oil company ExxonMobil on the exploration of offshore gas fields. This was reported by UNN with reference to Euractiv.com.
Details
This decision is justified by the fact that cooperation with "reliable" partners, such as the United States, will help Europe finally abandon Russian gas. In addition, Russia has started a new wave of gas exploration in the Mediterranean, the publication says.
The Eastern Mediterranean remains one of the most volatile geopolitical regions in the world. It is a place where, due to overlapping maritime claims, unresolved regional contradictions, and chronic political inertia, vast energy reserves remain largely untapped, Euractiv.com reports.
European officials have long spoken about the region's potential, but few of them show the determination to realize it. Discussions about the energy prospects of the entire region intensified almost immediately after Donald Trump's return to the White House
Naftogaz received another €127 million grant from the EU bank for gas imports amid Russian attacks13.11.25, 15:48 • 1940 views