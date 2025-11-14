The European Commission has supported a new agreement between Greece and the American oil company ExxonMobil on the exploration of offshore gas fields. This was reported by UNN with reference to Euractiv.com.

This decision is justified by the fact that cooperation with "reliable" partners, such as the United States, will help Europe finally abandon Russian gas. In addition, Russia has started a new wave of gas exploration in the Mediterranean, the publication says.

The Eastern Mediterranean remains one of the most volatile geopolitical regions in the world. It is a place where, due to overlapping maritime claims, unresolved regional contradictions, and chronic political inertia, vast energy reserves remain largely untapped, Euractiv.com reports.

European officials have long spoken about the region's potential, but few of them show the determination to realize it. Discussions about the energy prospects of the entire region intensified almost immediately after Donald Trump's return to the White House