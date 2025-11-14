$42.040.02
Exclusive
09:52 AM • 3698 views
How pedestrians and drivers should act in the dark on roads during power outages: Oleksiy Biloshytskyi gave advicePhotoVideo
08:55 AM • 2126 views
Patriot against Russian missiles and "long Neptunes" against targets on Russian territory: Zelenskyy received reports from Syrskyi and the Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
07:50 AM • 11557 views
Ukraine recorded 161,000 AWOL cases in 10 months, four times more than last year - OpendatabotPhoto
07:19 AM • 39227 views
Russian attack on Kyiv kills 4, injures 27Photo
07:18 AM • 38394 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with 430 drones and 18 missiles, including ballistic and aeroballistic ones - ZelenskyyPhotoVideo
November 13, 09:46 PM • 87339 views
Ukraine's national team suffered a crushing defeat to France in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers
November 13, 06:55 PM • 126010 views
Competition for the position of head of JSC "Gas Transmission System Operator" stopped: the reason is an NABU investigation involving a finalist
November 13, 04:42 PM • 124428 views
Most regions of Ukraine expect new blackout schedules on Friday: 2 to 4 queues will be without electricity
Exclusive
November 13, 02:40 PM • 251534 views
Disability registration in Ukraine: has the new system improved?Photo
November 13, 02:39 PM • 113107 views
EU announced "productive" talks on financing for Ukraine, but will continue to "address concerns"
Will help to abandon gas from the Russian Federation: European Commission approved Greece's agreement with ExxonMobil on gas exploration in the Mediterranean

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1124 views

The European Commission has supported a new agreement between Greece and the American ExxonMobil on the exploration of offshore gas fields. This decision is intended to help Europe abandon Russian gas.

Will help to abandon gas from the Russian Federation: European Commission approved Greece's agreement with ExxonMobil on gas exploration in the Mediterranean

The European Commission has supported a new agreement between Greece and the American oil company ExxonMobil on the exploration of offshore gas fields. This was reported by UNN with reference to Euractiv.com.

Details

This decision is justified by the fact that cooperation with "reliable" partners, such as the United States, will help Europe finally abandon Russian gas. In addition, Russia has started a new wave of gas exploration in the Mediterranean, the publication says.

The Eastern Mediterranean remains one of the most volatile geopolitical regions in the world. It is a place where, due to overlapping maritime claims, unresolved regional contradictions, and chronic political inertia, vast energy reserves remain largely untapped, Euractiv.com reports.

European officials have long spoken about the region's potential, but few of them show the determination to realize it. Discussions about the energy prospects of the entire region intensified almost immediately after Donald Trump's return to the White House

- the publication says.

Naftogaz received another €127 million grant from the EU bank for gas imports amid Russian attacks13.11.25, 15:48 • 1940 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

EconomyNews of the World
Energy
US Elections
European Commission
Donald Trump
Greece
Europe
United States