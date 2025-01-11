Wildfires in Los Angeles: the number of victims continues to grow

At least 11 people have been killed in wildfires in Los Angeles, California, but the exact number of deaths cannot be determined at this time. This was reported by CNN, according to UNN.

“The Los Angeles County coroner's office said at least 11 people have died in the Los Angeles fires. According to the office's records, five of the deaths occurred as a result of the Palisades fire and six in Eaton,” the newspaper writes.

It is noted that the exact number of deaths cannot be determined until it is safe for investigators to go to areas where there are broken power lines, gas leaks and other dangers.

Recall

Several large wildfires continue to rage in Los Angeles County in the US state of California. Earlier it was reported that at least 10 people were killed.

Wildfires in California have reached the Hollywood Hills, where evacuations of local residents have begun, and celebrity homes are burning in Malibu.