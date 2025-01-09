Wildfires have reached the Hollywood Hills, celebrity homes are burning in Malibu

Wildfires in California have reached the Hollywood Hills, where evacuations of local residents have begun, and celebrity homes are burning in Malibu, BBC reports, UNN writes.

Authorities say that five wildfires continue to rage in the Los Angeles area, and 150,000 people live in the evacuation zone.

At a press conference on Thursday night, authorities reported that another fire broke out in the Hollywood Hills neighborhood, one of the most famous areas of Los Angeles, home to the famous Hollywood sign.

On Wednesday, TMZ reported that one of the houses belonging to actress and singer Paris Hilton burned down in Malibu Beach.

Later, Hilton herself confirmed this.

"I am heartbroken beyond words. Sitting with my family, watching the news and seeing our Malibu home burn to the ground on live TV is something no one should ever have to experience. This house was a place with many precious memories," she wrote on Instagram.

Malibu in western Los Angeles County is home to many celebrity homes.

The American media also write about other well-known residents of Los Angeles whose homes were damaged by the fires.

"Video obtained by TMZ shows the destruction of homes belonging to Billy Crystal, Eugene Levy and John Goodman...each with only the foundation left standing and nothing but smoking rubble," TMZ writes.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said that additional police forces have been sent to Hollywood.

"We are sending LAPD officers to Hollywood to help facilitate evacuations. We are working urgently to close roads, redirect traffic, and increase access for LAFD [fire] vehicles," she wrote on social media.

