Wildfires have reached the Hollywood Hills, celebrity homes are burning in Malibu

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 60208 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 150455 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 129060 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 136563 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 135043 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 172912 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110977 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 165454 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104518 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113975 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Wildfires have reached the Hollywood Hills, celebrity homes are burning in Malibu

Wildfires have reached the Hollywood Hills, celebrity homes are burning in Malibu

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26413 views

Wildfires in California have reached the Hollywood Hills, and 150,000 people have been evacuated. Celebrity homes in Malibu, including Paris Hilton's estate, burned down.

Wildfires in California have reached the Hollywood Hills, where evacuations of local residents have begun, and celebrity homes are burning in Malibu, BBC reports, UNN writes.

Details

Authorities say that five wildfires continue to rage in the Los Angeles area, and 150,000 people live in the evacuation zone.

At a press conference on Thursday night, authorities reported that another fire broke out in the Hollywood Hills neighborhood, one of the most famous areas of Los Angeles, home to the famous Hollywood sign.

On Wednesday, TMZ reported that one of the houses belonging to actress and singer Paris Hilton burned down in Malibu Beach.

Later, Hilton herself confirmed this.

"I am heartbroken beyond words. Sitting with my family, watching the news and seeing our Malibu home burn to the ground on live TV is something no one should ever have to experience. This house was a place with many precious memories," she wrote on Instagram.

Malibu in western Los Angeles County is home to many celebrity homes.

The American media also write about other well-known residents of Los Angeles whose homes were damaged by the fires.

"Video obtained by TMZ shows the destruction of homes belonging to Billy Crystal, Eugene Levy and John Goodman...each with only the foundation left standing and nothing but smoking rubble," TMZ writes.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said that additional police forces have been sent to Hollywood.

"We are sending LAPD officers to Hollywood to help facilitate evacuations. We are working urgently to close roads, redirect traffic, and increase access for LAFD [fire] vehicles," she wrote on social media.

Fire in Los Angeles claims five lives: photo details09.01.25, 04:05 • 29273 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
californiaCalifornia
los-angelesLos Angeles

