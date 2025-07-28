Wildfire spread to houses in Mykolaiv region

$41.780.01
48.980.12
ukenru
10 or 12 days: Trump announced a new deadline for Russia
01:15 PM • 7974 views
10 or 12 days: Trump announced a new deadline for Russia
Exclusive
12:47 PM • 26098 views
Mykhailo Pinkevych: "Ukrainian aviation shapes the world's perception of Ukraine, and we are obliged to preserve and develop it"
Exclusive
12:12 PM • 18915 views
Mass murder of prisoners by Russia in Olenivka: the Prosecutor General's Office reported on the course of the investigation
10:55 AM • 25829 views
Belarusian hackers completely destroyed the database of Russian Aeroflot flights
09:50 AM • 29550 views
CСD NSDC: Defense Forces are successful and continue active operations against Russians in Sumy region
Exclusive
09:46 AM • 32778 views
In Kryvyi Rih, an 18-year-old boy raped a minor: police reported suspicion
Exclusive
09:11 AM • 28060 views
Ukraine receiving gas from Azerbaijan via a new route: expert assessed the event and spoke about prospects
Exclusive
July 28, 08:08 AM • 25721 views
Child Adoption in Ukraine: Head of the Coordination Center for Family Upbringing Development Voices Challenges
July 28, 06:09 AM • 28182 views
Unknown UAV from Belarus flew into Lithuanian airspace near Vilnius
July 27, 02:42 PM • 102619 views
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watch
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+28°
3.7m/s
59%
744mm
Popular news
Russia launched direct flights to North Korea: details of cooperationJuly 28, 04:45 AM • 24452 views
Trump was ready to give Crimea and eastern regions of Ukraine to Putin in exchange for peace - Austrian Foreign MinisterJuly 28, 05:03 AM • 20591 views
Fatal road accident involving a policewoman occurred in Bukovyna: detailsJuly 28, 07:04 AM • 27520 views
Russian attack on Khmelnytskyi region: Starokostiantyniv was hit, there is damageJuly 28, 08:22 AM • 31399 views
17-year-old boys must register for military service by July 31: what you need to know12:53 PM • 24440 views
Publications
Delicious and healthy: top 5 protein-rich foods01:41 PM • 11103 views
17-year-old boys must register for military service by July 31: what you need to know12:53 PM • 24582 views
Mykhailo Pinkevych: "Ukrainian aviation shapes the world's perception of Ukraine, and we are obliged to preserve and develop it"
Exclusive
12:47 PM • 26135 views
Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?July 25, 02:49 PM • 250083 views
Engineers create, and presidents sell. Representatives of the aircraft industry warn about the risks of a systemic crisis
Exclusive
July 25, 01:59 PM • 181170 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Mykhailo Fedorov
Johnny Depp
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Donetsk Oblast
Mariupol
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is known12:41 PM • 12914 views
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watchJuly 27, 02:42 PM • 102647 views
Global matcha supplies are running out amid social media trends and crop failure - BBCJuly 26, 01:43 PM • 46969 views
The first episode of the series "Alien: Earth" premiered at Comic-ConJuly 26, 12:13 PM • 48327 views
Coldplay concert scandal: Gwyneth Paltrow becomes "interim spokesperson" for Astronomer after CEO and HR Director resignJuly 26, 11:00 AM • 44880 views
Actual
An-178
MIM-104 Patriot
Shahed-136
Airbus A320 series
Dragon 2

Wildfire spread to houses in Mykolaiv region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1224 views

In Mykolaiv region, fires from ecosystems near the village of Balovne spread to the private sector, covering about 20 hectares and residential buildings in Snihurivka. Rescuers are extinguishing the fires that arose due to strong winds.

Wildfire spread to houses in Mykolaiv region

In Mykolaiv region, a natural fire, fueled by strong winds, spread to the private sector, covering about 20 hectares and residential buildings in Snihurivka. Rescuers are working to extinguish the blaze, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Monday, writes UNN.

In Mykolaiv region, fire from the ecosystem spread to houses. The fiery element got out of control in Mykolaiv district.

- noted the State Emergency Service.

Near Ternivka station, near the village of Balovne, a "large-scale fire in the ecosystem spread to the private sector." "The flames have already covered about 20 hectares," the State Emergency Service emphasized.

In the city of Snihurivka, Bashtanka district, the situation is critical - strong winds carried the fire from dry grass directly to residential buildings. The fire spares neither homes nor farms.

- reported the State Emergency Service.

The State Emergency Service emphasized that "rescuers are fiercely fighting the flames, and the fires are being extinguished."

"Over the past day, 163 fires occurred in natural ecosystems of Ukraine, covering a total area of 151.26 hectares. The situation is serious. We urge residents to be as careful and cautious as possible - any spark in such heat can be fatal!" - emphasized the State Emergency Service.

164 wildfires occurred in Ukraine in 24 hours: a man almost died in Lviv region25.07.25, 15:53 • 3208 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyCrimes and emergenciesWeather and environment
Mykolaiv Oblast
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9