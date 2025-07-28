Wildfire spread to houses in Mykolaiv region

In Mykolaiv region, a natural fire, fueled by strong winds, spread to the private sector, covering about 20 hectares and residential buildings in Snihurivka. Rescuers are working to extinguish the blaze, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Monday, writes UNN.

In Mykolaiv region, fire from the ecosystem spread to houses. The fiery element got out of control in Mykolaiv district. - noted the State Emergency Service.

Near Ternivka station, near the village of Balovne, a "large-scale fire in the ecosystem spread to the private sector." "The flames have already covered about 20 hectares," the State Emergency Service emphasized.

In the city of Snihurivka, Bashtanka district, the situation is critical - strong winds carried the fire from dry grass directly to residential buildings. The fire spares neither homes nor farms. - reported the State Emergency Service.

The State Emergency Service emphasized that "rescuers are fiercely fighting the flames, and the fires are being extinguished."

"Over the past day, 163 fires occurred in natural ecosystems of Ukraine, covering a total area of 151.26 hectares. The situation is serious. We urge residents to be as careful and cautious as possible - any spark in such heat can be fatal!" - emphasized the State Emergency Service.

