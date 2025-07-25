164 wildfires occurred in Ukraine in 24 hours: a man almost died in Lviv region

Over the past day, 164 wildfires occurred in Ukraine, most of them in Odesa region. In Lviv region, a man almost died during a dry grass fire, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Over the past day, 164 fires occurred in natural ecosystems of Ukraine, covering a total area of 211.07 hectares. - reported the State Emergency Service.

The largest number, according to the State Emergency Service, occurred in Odesa region - 40 fires (25.55 ha), Mykolaiv region - 24 (68.6 ha) and Zaporizhzhia - 18 (49.43).

"Almost died during a dry grass fire in Lviv region: a 22-year-old man inhaled toxic smoke, he refused hospitalization after examination by doctors," the State Emergency Service also indicated.

As reported, stubble caught fire in the village of Cherneve. The fire spread over an area of 1300 sq. m and destroyed a passenger car. Firefighters extinguished the fire.

The causes of its occurrence are being established by law enforcement agencies.

"Arson of dry vegetation is not only a violation of the law, but also a danger to life, health and property. Be conscious!" - emphasized the State Emergency Service.

Ukraine to be gripped by heat, up to +40° in places: weekend forecast