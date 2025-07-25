$41.770.01
Ukraine to be gripped by heat, up to +40° in places: weekend forecast

Kyiv • UNN

 • 354 views

In Ukraine, hot weather up to +33 degrees is expected on July 26-27, up to +39 in the south, and up to +40 in some places. In the western regions, the temperature will drop to +22...+27 degrees on Sunday.

Ukraine to be gripped by heat, up to +40° in places: weekend forecast

In Ukraine, this weekend, July 26-27, hot weather is expected, in places up to +40 degrees, and in some places - thunderstorms. In the western regions, the temperature will drop on Sunday. This was reported on Friday by forecaster Natalka Didenko on Facebook, writes UNN.

The heat in Ukraine continues. On July 26 and 27, the air temperature in most regions will be +26...+33 degrees. In the southern part - strong heat, +33...+39, in places, probably up to +40 degrees

- Didenko wrote.

On Sunday, in the western regions, according to her, a decrease in air temperature to +22...+27 degrees is expected.

"Rains. On Saturday, they will pass with thunderstorms in the west, north, and affect Kharkiv region. The center, most of the east, especially the southern part - dry weather," Didenko noted.

On Sunday, according to her, short-term thunderstorms are expected in the western part, in Vinnytsia, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr, Odesa, and Mykolaiv regions.

"Everyone who is not on this list - dry air mass," the forecaster noted.

In Kyiv on July 26, according to her data, there is a possibility of a short-term thunderstorm, on July 27 - without significant precipitation. The air temperature during the day is +27, +28 degrees, moderate, not strong heat.

"Don't overheat, eat watermelons with melons, boil corn with silks - good for kidneys, stuff zucchini, don't give up and don't give in, practice grinding poppy seeds - Makoviy is in a week," Didenko wrote.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyWeather and environment
Vinnytsia Oblast
Mykolaiv Oblast
Zhytomyr Oblast
Cherkasy Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Ukraine
Kyiv
