Wife of US Vice President Vance spotted without wedding ring during official event

November 21, 09:58 PM • 15513 views
Zelenskyy will have to approve US peace plan or war will continue - Trump
November 21, 07:13 PM • 30970 views
Ukraine will have to give up part of its territories - Trump
November 21, 04:45 PM • 29540 views
Ukraine, USA, and Europe will work at the advisor level to make the path to peace viable: Zelenskyy revealed details of an hour-long conversation with Vance
November 21, 04:23 PM • 31809 views
In Ukraine, power outage schedules will be in effect on November 22: how many queues will be without electricity
November 21, 04:14 PM • 28767 views
Trump announces 'deadline' for Ukraine to accept peace plan
Exclusive
November 21, 04:05 PM • 33884 views
There are doubts that Russia will sign it: experts assessed the US "peace plan"
November 21, 02:48 PM • 19089 views
Ukraine may face a very difficult choice: loss of dignity or the risk of losing a key partner - ZelenskyyVideo
November 21, 01:06 PM • 18388 views
US issues ultimatum to Ukraine on peace plan: threat of arms and intelligence supply cut-off - Reuters
November 21, 12:43 PM • 17352 views
Cyclone to bring snow and black ice to the west, temperature contrasts across Ukraine - meteorologist
November 21, 11:38 AM • 41566 views
"Death for big money": stories of clients of the scandalous Odesa clinic OdrexPhotoVideo
Tags
Authors
Russian military tried to break through to Novodanylivka and Mala Tokmachka in Zaporizhzhia - DeepStatePhotoNovember 21, 11:50 PM • 4764 views
Paid to kill: Italy investigates case of "sniper tourists" who hunted people in SarajevoNovember 22, 01:45 AM • 9476 views
"Nothing about Ukraine should be without Ukraine" - von der Leyen on conversation with Zelenskyy03:32 AM • 5850 views
Africa is cracking at the seams: huge fissures are swallowing entire cities, threatening millions of peoplePhoto04:03 AM • 12533 views
Slovakia supports US peace plan: Russia to be returned to the ranks of "great powers"04:20 AM • 6608 views
Five films about winter adventures: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 21, 06:00 PM • 28502 views
Crispy and juicy chebureks: top 5 best recipesPhotoNovember 21, 05:13 PM • 26185 views
There are doubts that Russia will sign it: experts assessed the US "peace plan"
Exclusive
November 21, 04:05 PM • 33886 views
"Death for big money": stories of clients of the scandalous Odesa clinic OdrexPhotoVideoNovember 21, 11:38 AM • 41568 views
Gas prices in Europe and oil fall amid Trump's peace plan between Ukraine and RussiaNovember 21, 09:41 AM • 39743 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
J. D. Vance
Emmanuel Macron
Musician
Ukraine
United States
Germany
France
Great Britain
Wife of US Vice President Vance spotted without wedding ring during official eventVideo08:13 AM • 1648 views
Former French President Sarkozy to release memoirs about his 20 days in prisonPhoto07:49 AM • 1742 views
Five films about winter adventures: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 21, 06:00 PM • 28502 views
Daughter shared a touching confession about Bruce Willis's struggle with dementiaVideoNovember 21, 09:58 AM • 35839 views
"Miss Universe" became a representative of Mexico after the scandalPhotoVideoNovember 21, 06:32 AM • 50042 views
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
The Diplomat
The Guardian

Wife of US Vice President Vance spotted without wedding ring during official event

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1650 views

Usha Vance, wife of US Vice President J.D. Vance, was photographed without her wedding ring during a visit to Camp Lejeune military base and earlier at Walter Reed Medical Center. This occurred amid discussions of her possible conversion from Hinduism to Christianity and photos of Vance with another woman.

Wife of US Vice President Vance spotted without wedding ring during official event
whitehouse.gov

Usha Vance, wife of US Vice President J.D. Vance, was photographed without her wedding ring during her visit to Camp Lejeune military base in North Carolina. This was reported by the Daily Mail, writes UNN.

Details

Photos from Camp Lejeune, as the publication writes, show Usha Vance exiting a plane with her left hand bare, without a wedding ring. Additional photos from Camp Lejeune and New River Air Station confirm that the ring was not present throughout the visit.

Earlier, on November 10, during a joint visit with her husband to Walter Reed Medical Center, she was also without her wedding ring. Amidst photos circulating on social media, users actively commented on the situation.

And later, the Second Lady's official representative responded that Usha is "a mother of three young children who washes a lot of dishes, bathes a lot, and sometimes forgets her wedding ring."

The discussion intensified as US Vice President J.D. Vance publicly admitted that he had asked his wife to convert from Hinduism to Christianity. He explained: "Now, almost every Sunday, Usha will go to church with me."

Vance said that he raises his children in the Catholic tradition and would like his wife to "believe in the Christian Gospel." At the same time, he added: "If she doesn't... that's not a problem."

The situation was further fueled by photos of Vance and Erika Kirk, the widow of the murdered conservative activist and commentator Charlie Kirk, in a strong embrace at a memorial service, which had previously caused a wave of comments on social media.

Recall

At the University of Mississippi, US Vice President J.D. Vance embraced Erika Kirk, the widow of the shot activist Charlie Kirk. This episode caused a heated discussion on social media, where Erika's behavior and her words about Vance's resemblance to her late husband were criticized.

Alla Kiosak

News of the WorldUNN Lite
US Elections
Social network
Marriage
J. D. Vance
United States