Wife of US Vice President Vance spotted without wedding ring during official event

whitehouse.gov

Usha Vance, wife of US Vice President J.D. Vance, was photographed without her wedding ring during her visit to Camp Lejeune military base in North Carolina. This was reported by the Daily Mail, writes UNN.

Details

Photos from Camp Lejeune, as the publication writes, show Usha Vance exiting a plane with her left hand bare, without a wedding ring. Additional photos from Camp Lejeune and New River Air Station confirm that the ring was not present throughout the visit.

Earlier, on November 10, during a joint visit with her husband to Walter Reed Medical Center, she was also without her wedding ring. Amidst photos circulating on social media, users actively commented on the situation.

And later, the Second Lady's official representative responded that Usha is "a mother of three young children who washes a lot of dishes, bathes a lot, and sometimes forgets her wedding ring."

The discussion intensified as US Vice President J.D. Vance publicly admitted that he had asked his wife to convert from Hinduism to Christianity. He explained: "Now, almost every Sunday, Usha will go to church with me."

Vance said that he raises his children in the Catholic tradition and would like his wife to "believe in the Christian Gospel." At the same time, he added: "If she doesn't... that's not a problem."

The situation was further fueled by photos of Vance and Erika Kirk, the widow of the murdered conservative activist and commentator Charlie Kirk, in a strong embrace at a memorial service, which had previously caused a wave of comments on social media.

Recall

At the University of Mississippi, US Vice President J.D. Vance embraced Erika Kirk, the widow of the shot activist Charlie Kirk. This episode caused a heated discussion on social media, where Erika's behavior and her words about Vance's resemblance to her late husband were criticized.