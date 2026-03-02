Wife of slain Ayatollah Khamenei dies of wounds after US-Israeli strike

$43.100.11
Ukraine discusses with the EU changes in legislation regarding the possibility of confiscating oil from tankers of Russia's "shadow fleet"
02:03 PM • 3246 views
There is an appeal, we will respond - Zelenskyy on the evacuation of Ukrainians from the Middle East
01:36 PM • 2176 views
Current road repairs have begun in Ukraine - road workers clarified how pothole elimination is progressing and why it is not widespread
Exclusive
01:33 PM • 5482 views
Oil prices are rising due to the war in Iran - what will happen to fuel for Ukrainians
Exclusive
12:02 PM • 11340 views
"I am shocked by how the West is building air defense" - expert explained how Ukraine can help partners close the sky in the Middle East
Exclusive
11:19 AM • 20329 views
Investors are under constant tension: MP spoke about problems with the investment climate in Ukraine
11:00 AM • 14772 views
Ukraine-US-Russia meeting was planned in Abu Dhabi on March 5-6, we cannot yet confirm that it will be there - Zelenskyy
March 1, 08:23 PM • 39183 views
Ukraine offered Fico specific dates for a visit to Kyiv – March 6 or 9
March 1, 06:27 PM • 72136 views
Ukraine has endured the most difficult winter in years of war - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
March 1, 05:51 PM • 66453 views
Lunar eclipse in Virgo will hit health and money: forecast for zodiac signs for March 2-8
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Trump: US operation against Iran designed for 4-5 weeks
The elimination of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has provoked the deepest succession crisis in Iran's history
Saudi Aramco refinery in Saudi Arabia hit by suspected drone strike, Kuwaiti refinery by debris - media
The owner of an energy company and three officials have been notified of suspicion of embezzling almost UAH 68 million
Stories they try to hide: what former patients of the scandalous Odrex clinic complain about
Sowing calendar for March - main tips for a successful harvest
Stories they try to hide: what former patients of the scandalous Odrex clinic complain about
Investors are under constant tension: MP spoke about problems with the investment climate in Ukraine
Exclusive
11:19 AM • 20329 views
Top iconic horrors: classics that never get old
China warns its citizens in Russia about the risk of military service: what is behind this signal
Olha Sumska touchingly congratulated her daughter on her 24th birthday
Did Zendaya and Tom Holland really get married? Law Roach revealed all the cards
Spring 2026 - Ukraine prepares music concerts, festivals, and exhibitions
From TV series to Manhattan streets: John F. Kennedy Jr.'s style is back in fashion
Legendary Jim Carrey triumphed at the Cesar Awards and thanked his family in his speech
Wife of slain Ayatollah Khamenei dies of wounds after US-Israeli strike

Kyiv • UNN

 • 218 views

The wife of Iran's supreme leader has died of wounds after the attack that claimed her husband's life. The woman was in critical condition, but could not be saved.

Wife of slain Ayatollah Khamenei dies of wounds after US-Israeli strike

Iranian state media, including the Tasnim agency, confirmed the death of the wife of the country's supreme leader, who was seriously wounded in the same attack that killed her husband last Saturday. This is reported by UNN with reference to Al Jazeera.

Details

The woman was in critical condition under the supervision of doctors, but they failed to save her. This event became another consequence of the large-scale air strike, which virtually decapitated the Iranian leadership.

Information about the death of a family member of the former spiritual leader was published by Iranian official resources, referring to Al Jazeera reports.

She was with Ali Khamenei at the time of the strike during a joint US and Israeli operation.

Iran appoints interim leader after Ali Khamenei's death - Alireza Arafi01.03.26, 14:03 • 70101 view

Stepan Haftko

