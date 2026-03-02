Wife of slain Ayatollah Khamenei dies of wounds after US-Israeli strike

Iranian state media, including the Tasnim agency, confirmed the death of the wife of the country's supreme leader, who was seriously wounded in the same attack that killed her husband last Saturday. This is reported by UNN with reference to Al Jazeera.

Details

The woman was in critical condition under the supervision of doctors, but they failed to save her. This event became another consequence of the large-scale air strike, which virtually decapitated the Iranian leadership.

Information about the death of a family member of the former spiritual leader was published by Iranian official resources, referring to Al Jazeera reports.

She was with Ali Khamenei at the time of the strike during a joint US and Israeli operation.

