"Why wait for Monday?": Sybiha called on the Russian Federation to immediately hand over to Ukraine the "memorandum" on a ceasefire

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha, called on representatives of the Russian Federation not to wait until Monday, but to hand over the Russian "memorandum" on a ceasefire to Kyiv, reports UNN.

"Why wait until Monday? If the Russians have finally developed their "memorandum" - after ten days of reflection and strikes against Ukraine - it can be handed over to us immediately - Sybiha emphasized.

In Kyiv, according to him, they expect that the Russian side will not disrupt the next meeting and "immediately submit its proposals for consideration, as was agreed earlier."

Only a properly prepared meeting can give real results - Sybiha summarized.

Earlier

Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov passed to the assistant of the President of Russia Vladimir Putin, Vladimir Medinsky, a document that reflects the Ukrainian position on the ceasefire. The Russian side has at least four more days to transfer their document to Ukraine for processing.

Russia says second round of talks with Ukraine could take place in Istanbul on June 2