"Whoever has civilian bags - immediately f*** them up": intelligence officers intercepted a Russian commander's order to destroy civilians

In a radio interception, specialists from the Main Intelligence Directorate recorded evidence of another war crime committed by the Russian occupation army — an order to destroy civilians attempting to leave the combat zone, UNN reports with reference to the Main Intelligence Directorate.

Details

According to intelligence, the order to execute civilians was given by one of the field commanders of the 30th separate motorized rifle brigade, which is part of the 2nd combined arms army of the Central Military District of the Russian Federation.

Occupier in Kharkiv region shot three civilians - GUR

The brigade is currently located in the vicinity of Pokrovsk.

About 10 shots were fired in the direction of unarmed people: Lubinets reacts to the shooting of Ukrainian prisoners of war by the occupiers