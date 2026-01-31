WHO warns: "hybrid parasites" of schistosomiasis, affecting internal organs, could spread worldwide

$42.850.00
Power supply restored in all regions of Ukraine: regions returning to scheduled outages – Shmyhal
05:28 PM • 4046 views
"RF is working to ensure peace in Ukraine": Vitkoff spoke about meeting with Putin's envoy Dmitriev in the USAPhoto
Exclusive
04:54 PM • 5202 views
Due to a blackout in Moldova, traffic was temporarily stopped at the border with Ukraine: what happened in Palanca
03:43 PM • 7446 views
Without a personal meeting with Putin, it is impossible to resolve territorial issues - Zelenskyy
02:50 PM • 9012 views
Traffic of vehicles and goods at the border between Ukraine and Moldova fully restored
02:25 PM • 8620 views
Ukraine strengthens digital coordination of evacuation: new system will track a person's journey
01:12 PM • 8212 views
Putin's war budget is bursting at the seams amid renewed peace talks - Bloomberg
January 31, 12:33 PM • 4928 views
"Ukrzaliznytsia" changes routes in three regions and transfers passengers to buses due to the threat of shelling
January 31, 11:48 AM • 10632 views
Ukraine's energy system is recovering after a systemic accident, power will be restored in the coming hours - Ministry of Energy
January 31, 10:30 AM • 17748 views
Zelenskyy: emergency situation in the energy system is due to technological reasons on the lines between Ukraine and Moldova, necessary response is in place
Actor Gene Hackman's estate put up for sale almost a year after his death
Mercedes unveils new armored S-Class for world leaders
Iran threatens strike on Israel amid US preparations for military operation
Occupiers' morale relies on opioids: GUR released new intercepts
Putin's special envoy arrived in Miami and has already left for negotiations with Trump's representatives
Generator payment in the consumer's bill: is it legal and how does the war change prices in establishments?
Exclusive
January 31, 10:00 AM • 26013 views
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
Exclusive
January 30, 06:21 PM • 55536 views
"Screening 40+": when will the invitation arrive in "Diia" and how to get UAH 2,000 for health
American Chamber of Commerce: Business must be able to shape the future
Mistakes of the past. How the previous leadership of the State Aviation Administration destroyed the regulator's reputation
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denys Shmyhal
Donald Trump
Steve Witkoff
Scott Bessent
Ukraine
United States
Moldova
Romania
Kharkiv Oblast
Traitor singer Yolka renounced Ukrainian citizenship and received a Russian passport
Actor Gene Hackman's estate put up for sale almost a year after his death
Cyberattacks hit dating app owners Bumble, Badoo, and Tinder
Sharon Stone stated that she communicates with spirits from the afterlife and confirmed her participation in Euphoria 3
Five long-awaited movie premieres in February: what's worth seeing on the big screen
Technology
Heating
Social network
Film
Series

WHO warns: "hybrid parasites" of schistosomiasis, affecting internal organs, could spread worldwide

Kyiv • UNN

 • 650 views

The WHO has expressed concern over the emergence of hybrid forms of schistosomiasis parasites, which affect internal organs and could spread globally. The waterborne disease has already been recorded in 78 countries.

WHO warns: "hybrid parasites" of schistosomiasis, affecting internal organs, could spread worldwide

The World Health Organization (WHO) has expressed global concern over the evolution of a parasitic disease – schistosomiasis. Scientists have discovered the emergence of hybrid forms of parasites that can penetrate the body through the skin and remain undetected for years, affecting internal organs, including the liver, lungs, and reproductive system. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Schistosomiasis occurs when a person or animal comes into contact with water contaminated with the larvae of certain snail species. The parasites secrete enzymes that corrode the skin, enter the bloodstream, and develop into adult worms. Their eggs accumulate in tissues, provoking an immune response that gradually destroys healthy organs.

Rotavirus in the Carpathians: who is at risk and whether to give up the vacation28.01.26, 10:19 • 26943 views

The danger lies in the fact that the disease can be asymptomatic for a long time, causing irreversible damage to the body.

Geography of spread and global risks

Currently, most of the 250 million infected people live in Africa, but cases of the disease have already been recorded in 78 countries worldwide, including China, Indonesia, and Venezuela. The evolutionary changes of the parasite allow it to adapt to new regions, which significantly complicates the fight against the infection. This warning was issued on the eve of World Neglected Tropical Diseases Day to draw attention to diseases that affect more than a billion people in the poorest corners of the planet. 

Highly lethal Nipah virus spreads across Asia: what is this infection and is there a threat to Ukraine30.01.26, 15:54 • 23424 views

Stepan Haftko

HealthNews of the World
