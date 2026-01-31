WHO warns: "hybrid parasites" of schistosomiasis, affecting internal organs, could spread worldwide

The World Health Organization (WHO) has expressed global concern over the evolution of a parasitic disease – schistosomiasis. Scientists have discovered the emergence of hybrid forms of parasites that can penetrate the body through the skin and remain undetected for years, affecting internal organs, including the liver, lungs, and reproductive system. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Schistosomiasis occurs when a person or animal comes into contact with water contaminated with the larvae of certain snail species. The parasites secrete enzymes that corrode the skin, enter the bloodstream, and develop into adult worms. Their eggs accumulate in tissues, provoking an immune response that gradually destroys healthy organs.

The danger lies in the fact that the disease can be asymptomatic for a long time, causing irreversible damage to the body.

Geography of spread and global risks

Currently, most of the 250 million infected people live in Africa, but cases of the disease have already been recorded in 78 countries worldwide, including China, Indonesia, and Venezuela. The evolutionary changes of the parasite allow it to adapt to new regions, which significantly complicates the fight against the infection. This warning was issued on the eve of World Neglected Tropical Diseases Day to draw attention to diseases that affect more than a billion people in the poorest corners of the planet.

