Rotavirus in the Carpathians: who is at risk and whether to give up the vacation

In Bukovel, there is a wave of increasing cases of rotavirus infection. Virologist, Doctor of Medical Sciences Alla Mironenko and travel organizer in Ukraine Yulia Veselovska told UNN journalist more about how to reduce the risk of infection during vacation and what is actually happening in the Carpathians.

According to doctor Alla Myronenko, rotavirus infection usually starts suddenly and is accompanied by a severe general condition. Most often, patients complain of sharp weakness, intense vomiting and diarrhea, and the course of the disease largely depends on age and whether the person has been ill before.

Young children get very dangerously ill, because they do not yet have sufficient protective forces of the body. Unfortunately, there are also fatal cases among children under one year old - notes the doctor.

According to her, even preschool children can suffer from the disease in a severe form. In adults who encounter rotavirus for the first time, serious complications associated with body intoxication are also possible.

Adults may experience a drop in blood pressure, symptoms of severe intoxication, and sometimes even seizures - explains the speaker.

The doctor emphasizes that even small traces of biological fluids from which the virus was excreted can cause infection in other people.

Rotavirus is extremely contagious. A minimal dose of the pathogen is enough for infection, and the virus itself is stable in the environment - says the doctor.

The main route of virus transmission is contact, through dirty hands and contaminated surfaces, emphasizes Alla Myronenko. Separately, she also commented on the rumors common among tourists that instead of rotavirus, people get sick due to E. coli. According to the doctor, it is difficult to accurately distinguish these infections without laboratory tests.

Normal E. coli is part of the normal microflora. But there are pathogenic strains. It can be accurately distinguished in the laboratory. There are rapid tests for rotavirus, but it is not always possible to distinguish by symptoms - she explains.

However, if rotavirus symptoms are already present, the doctor advises not to delay and seek medical help, especially if it concerns children.

It is better to see a doctor as soon as possible. In a medical facility, detoxification is performed, IVs are given - so the condition improves faster, and self-medication, especially in children, can be very dangerous - she emphasizes.

The doctor also reminded that there is a vaccine against rotavirus, although it is not included in the mandatory vaccination calendar in Ukraine.

Rotavirus vaccines have been developed. They are not mandatory, but they are available, particularly in private clinics - Alla Myronenko emphasized.

Travel organizer in Ukraine - Yulia Veselovska, also, thoroughly studied the situation with the virus in Bukovel, planning routes for herself and clients. According to her, the situation is not as obvious as it seems at first glance.

In fact, in Bukovel, the problem is not so much with rotavirus. The main problem is water and sewage. The resort was built for a certain number of people, and now the load on the infrastructure is significantly exceeded. New facilities are simply connected to old networks that are not expanded - explains the expert.

According to the travel organizer, due to overloaded sewage, wastewater can get into the upper layers of the soil, and from there water can be taken from wells for hotels and catering establishments.

As a result, E. coli and various infections enter people's bodies. Therefore, it is often not a viral infection, but poisoning. This is especially evident during the peak season, when there are a lot of people and the system simply cannot cope - notes Yulia.

The travel agent also does not rule out that cases of rotavirus may be recorded at resorts. At the same time, to prevent this from happening, it is worth adhering to elementary rules.

This is the so-called "dirty hands disease". If there are problems with hygiene, water, dishes, then the risks increase. That is why you should drink only bottled water, even wash and brush your teeth with bottled water, use antiseptic, wash your hands more often, avoid ice and be careful with food - warns the expert.

At the same time, according to Yulia Veselovska, information about the disease did not significantly affect tourist demand. People continue to go to the Carpathians, in particular due to the skiing season and already paid accommodation, or simply to relax from sirens and explosions.

I don't see a collapse in demand. Bukovel is very crowded now, even the most expensive hotels are all sold out. People are going, but, I hope, they pay more attention to how to protect themselves - summarized the travel organizer.

