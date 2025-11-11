Rotavirus outbreak confirmed in Lviv after hospitalization of lyceum students: what is known

In Lviv, after several lyceum students ended up in an infectious disease hospital after eating in the cafeteria, rotavirus infection, not food poisoning, was laboratory confirmed in some of the hospitalized, the Lviv City Council reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

"Rotavirus infection, not food poisoning, was laboratory confirmed in 6 hospitalized students of the "Oriyana" lyceum," the city council reported, citing data from the Lviv Regional Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to the center, as of November 10, 19 cases of the disease were registered. "18 people were hospitalized, 1 person is undergoing outpatient treatment. Among the sick, 17 children are under 15 years old," the Lviv Regional Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported.

Three patients, as noted, were infected due to contact at their place of residence.

All patients have symptoms of acute intestinal infection: nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, general weakness, abdominal pain, and fever up to 39°C. According to doctors, the patients' condition is assessed as moderate.

According to the Department of Education and Culture of the City Council, the epidemiological investigation of the intestinal infection outbreak is ongoing - specialists are determining the source and transmission factors.

In Lviv, 9 lyceum students ended up in an infectious disease hospital after eating in the canteen

Reference

Rotavirus infection, the city council reminded, is one of the most common causes of acute diarrhea in children, especially under 5 years of age. The incubation period for rotavirus infection is from 1 to 3 days. This is the time from the moment of infection to the appearance of the first symptoms - during this period, a person can already be a carrier of the virus and transmit it to others.

To avoid infection, it is necessary to observe basic hygiene measures: thoroughly wash hands with soap, especially after using the toilet and before eating, boil or purify water for drinking, disinfect surfaces and children's toys. Therefore, it is important for parents to teach their children to wash their hands before and after eating, after using the toilet, after a walk, and to use personal hygiene products.