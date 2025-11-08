In Lviv, 9 lyceum students ended up in an infectious disease hospital after eating in the canteen

In Lviv, there was an outbreak of acute intestinal infection, 10 people, including 9 students from the lyceum, were hospitalized after eating in the canteen, the Department of Civil Protection of the Lviv Regional Military Administration reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

Details

"As of November 7, 10 people, including 9 children, students of the "Oriyana" lyceum (Lviv), have been hospitalized at the Lviv Regional Infectious Clinical Hospital. All have symptoms of acute intestinal infection: nausea, repeated vomiting, abdominal pain, diarrhea," the report says.

As indicated, the condition of the patients is of moderate severity.

"According to preliminary data, all affected individuals ate in the canteen on November 4-5, and began to be admitted to the hospital with complaints on November 5," the report says.

The source of infection and transmission factors are currently being established. Information is being clarified.

