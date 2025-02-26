White House to choose journalists to talk to Trump on its own

The Trump administration has announced that it will begin to independently determine which media outlets can participate in the presidential press pool. This was reported by the NYT, UNN writes.

According to the newspaper, this decision breaks a decade-long tradition, allowing the White House to tighten control over which journalists will be able to directly observe the president's activities and ask him questions.

The White House Correspondents' Association, a 111-year-old group that represents journalists covering the administration, has long determined which reporters will participate in the daily pool.

The pool format ensures that the public has an accurate record of the president's comments and actions. The pool's journalists who witness the events distribute their reports to hundreds of other media outlets that cover it.

The pool most often consists of journalists from organizations such as CNN, Reuters, The Associated Press, ABC News, Fox News, and The New York Times.

Tuesday's announcement is the latest in a series of aggressive efforts by the Trump administration to limit the access and influence of major news organizations that cover the White House. This is a sharp break from generations of Republican and Democratic presidents who have submitted to the demands of the White House press office to decide which reporters to grant more access, - the publication emphasized.

The administration banned journalists from the Associated Press, which supplies information to thousands of news organizations around the world, from entering the Oval Office or traveling on Air Force One.

White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt said the new policy aims to allow "new media" such as sites, streaming services, and podcasts to "share in this wonderful responsibility.

Recall

The Associated Press accuses three representatives of the Trump administration of violating freedom of speech by blocking access to presidential events. The conflict arose over the AP's refusal to change the name "Gulf of Mexico" to "American Gulf.