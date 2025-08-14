$41.510.09
White House on Alaska Summit: Trump wants to exhaust all options to try to bring the war to a peaceful resolution

Kyiv • UNN

 1148 views

US President Donald Trump wants to exhaust all options to try to bring the war to a peaceful resolution. He will fly to Alaska to meet with Vladimir Putin on Friday morning.

White House on Alaska Summit: Trump wants to exhaust all options to try to bring the war to a peaceful resolution

US President Donald Trump wants to exhaust all options to try to bring the Russian-Ukrainian war to a peaceful resolution. He has incredible intuition and wants to make progress, White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt told Fox News, writes UNN.

Details

"The President wants to exhaust all options to try to bring this war to a peaceful resolution. So what happens after this meeting is up to President Trump, and that's one of the reasons he's going," Leavitt said.

She added that Trump has incredible intuition and he wants to see what progress can be made to achieve peace.

"He has incredible intuition, and he wants to sit down, look the Russian president in the eye, and see what progress can be made to get things moving, to end this brutal war and restore peace," Leavitt emphasized.

Addition

US President Donald Trump will fly to Alaska to meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on Friday morning. He will arrive at a US military base in Anchorage.

As reported, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin plans to show Donald Trump in Alaska "historical materials" to prove that Ukraine is an "artificial state." This is intended to justify Russia's aggression and its claims to Ukrainian territories.

Pavlo Zinchenko

