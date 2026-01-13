"White Angel" police helped a man with a dog reach his wife, who had evacuated earlier

Police officers from the "White Angel" special unit helped a man and his pet reach his wife, who had evacuated earlier. This was reported by the National Police, which also published relevant footage, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the village where the man lived is located in close proximity to the combat line. He stayed at home until the very end, until the war destroyed his house. Then the local resident was forced to leave his home and set off along field and forest roads, taking his faithful dog with him.

The situation was complicated by the fact that the man has vision problems and has difficulty navigating the terrain. So he got lost. The connection often disappeared. As soon as a signal appeared, he called and told the police what he saw around him, trying to describe the area and help save himself. - the police said.

It is indicated that, moving through dangerous areas, under the threat of constant attacks, the "White Angel" crew carefully processed every detail received, checked landmarks, analyzed his words, and plotted a route. In the end, the crew found the man and his dog Matros and took them to a safe place.

