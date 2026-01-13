"White Angel" police helped a man with a dog reach his wife, who had evacuated earlier

$43.080.09
January 12, 07:13 PM • 13882 views
Zelenskyy: Russia is preparing a new massive strike, wants to use frosts for maximum damage
January 12, 06:47 PM • 23843 views
Documents for signing with the Trump team are practically ready, meeting schedules are being coordinated – ZelenskyyVideo
Exclusive
January 12, 05:49 PM • 18375 views
Are large supermarkets closing in Kyiv due to prolonged outages? What do retail chains say?
Exclusive
January 12, 04:29 PM • 19842 views
Political instability in the world: international law is collapsing, and силові методи (forceful methods) are becoming the main argument
Exclusive
January 12, 02:17 PM • 31284 views
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
January 12, 02:07 PM • 18481 views
Shadow oil tankers are massively switching to the Russian flag - WSJ
January 12, 11:16 AM • 20035 views
US President: Zelenskyy has no cards, he only has one - Donald Trump
January 12, 10:11 AM • 42130 views
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration Date
Exclusive
January 12, 08:44 AM • 38450 views
In a Kyiv school, a student attacked a teacher and a classmate with a knife: details of the incident
January 12, 05:16 AM • 31412 views
The Ukrainian Air Force is likely testing the newest American "Tempest" air defense system in real combatPhoto
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Oryol TPP in Russia under attack again: fire broke outJanuary 12, 06:45 PM • 5248 views
2025 saw the highest number of civilian casualties in Ukraine since 2022 - UNJanuary 12, 08:40 PM • 3968 views
"Possible isolated cases": the CPD commented on information about the "mass closure" of supermarkets in KyivJanuary 12, 09:21 PM • 10613 views
Night explosions in Kyiv: Russians attack the capital with ballistic missiles11:25 PM • 6276 views
Strikes on Kharkiv suburbs: death toll rises12:39 AM • 10211 views
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
Exclusive
January 12, 02:17 PM • 31286 views
Ignoring national security: why Deputy Minister Derkach "turns a blind eye" to attempts to appoint Zelinsky as head of the State Aviation ServiceJanuary 12, 10:30 AM • 35608 views
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration DateJanuary 12, 10:11 AM • 42130 views
Third round of Odrex inspections: Ministry of Health may revoke two more medical licenses of the clinic due to violationsJanuary 12, 09:47 AM • 38726 views
Today, Ukraine celebrates Ukrainian Political Prisoner Day: the history of its establishmentJanuary 12, 08:21 AM • 43208 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 34533 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 30136 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 35879 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 37975 views
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 94042 views
"White Angel" police helped a man with a dog reach his wife, who had evacuated earlier

Kyiv • UNN

 • 590 views

Police officers of the "White Angel" special unit evacuated a man with a dog from a frontline village. He lost his home due to the war and got lost, having vision problems. The crew found them and took them to a safe place.

"White Angel" police helped a man with a dog reach his wife, who had evacuated earlier

Police officers from the "White Angel" special unit helped a man and his pet reach his wife, who had evacuated earlier. This was reported by the National Police, which also published relevant footage, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the village where the man lived is located in close proximity to the combat line. He stayed at home until the very end, until the war destroyed his house. Then the local resident was forced to leave his home and set off along field and forest roads, taking his faithful dog with him.

The situation was complicated by the fact that the man has vision problems and has difficulty navigating the terrain. So he got lost. The connection often disappeared. As soon as a signal appeared, he called and told the police what he saw around him, trying to describe the area and help save himself.

- the police said.

It is indicated that, moving through dangerous areas, under the threat of constant attacks, the "White Angel" crew carefully processed every detail received, checked landmarks, analyzed his words, and plotted a route. In the end, the crew found the man and his dog Matros and took them to a safe place.

Recall

In the village of Khotiv, Obukhiv district, rescuers pulled a kitten from under the rubble that had been under a floor slab for ten hours after a Russian shelling.

Residential building caught fire in Odesa: firefighters rescued three people, a cat, and a dog30.07.25, 20:30 • 4133 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Village
Animals
War in Ukraine
Kharkiv Oblast