Residential building caught fire in Odesa: firefighters rescued three people, a cat, and a dog

The fire was quickly extinguished, UNN writes with reference to the State Emergency Service.

Details

Three people, a cat, and a dog were rescued by emergency workers during a fire in a three-story residential building in Odesa - reported the State Emergency Service.

It is reported that the flames engulfed several apartments on the second and third floors and spread rapidly.

Firefighters quickly brought the fire under control and prevented its further spread.

Fortunately, there were no fatalities or injuries. State Emergency Service psychologists worked with the residents of the building - the report says.

Addition

In Mykolaiv region, fires from ecosystems near the village of Balovne spread to the private sector, covering about 20 hectares and residential buildings in Snihurivka. Rescuers are extinguishing the fires that arose due to strong winds.

In the city of Balta, Odesa region, during bad weather, a tree fell on a tent with teenagers. One child died, and four others were injured and handed over to medics.