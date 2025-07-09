Which specialties are most popular among students in Ukraine: a complete list

Among students of Ukrainian higher education institutions, the most popular specialties remain "Law", "Management", and "Psychology". This was reported by Serhii Babak, People's Deputy of Ukraine, Head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Education, Science, and Innovation, in Telegram, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

As of early 2025, the distribution of all enrolled students by specialty was as follows:

Law – 75,240 (7%);

Management – 62,722 (5.8%);

Psychology – 59,217 (5.5%);

Secondary education (by subject specialties) – 52,149 (4.8%);

Computer Science – 37,064 (3.4%).

According to the MP, there is an imbalance between the popularity of certain specialties and the real needs of the economy and business demand. He added that there is already a shortage of specialists in technical and natural sciences.

When it comes to the large-scale reconstruction of the country, this demand will only grow - writes Babak. In his opinion, it is important to launch a subvention "for natural science classrooms," meaning to pay more attention to students and applicants studying exact and natural sciences.

There should also be motivation and opportunity to study these subjects, Babak added. In addition, it is important to abandon Soviet and post-Soviet stereotypes, such as "College=vocational school."

We consciously abandon stereotypes. College is not a vocational school. Professional education is not something secondary, but a full-fledged, modern direction – wrote the deputy.

Recall

