Inflation in Ukraine slowed to 14.3%. Fruits became more expensive, vegetables became cheaper
Inflation in Ukraine slowed to 14.3%. Fruits became more expensive, vegetables became cheaper
Instead of a comprehensive audit - fragmented puzzles: how ordinary purchases of an aviation enterprise became the basis for accusations
Lawyer on the selection of the head of the BEB: holding competitions did not solve the task of creating a transparent system
Ukraine won the case against Russia at the ECHR: what it's about
Chinese citizens detained for attempting to transfer secret data on the Neptun missile system
Russian attacks: it became known how many people died in Mykolaiv since the beginning of the war
711 out of a record 728 drones neutralized over Ukraine, all cruise missiles shot down out of 7 cruise missiles and 6 "Kinzhal" missiles
Trump's Customs War with the EU: How will it end and how will it affect Ukraine?
Lutsk survived the most massive drone and missile attack: numerous fires broke out
Putin says "a lot of crap" about Ukraine: Trump announced a "small surprise" for the Russian dictator
Which specialties are most popular among students in Ukraine: a complete list

Kyiv • UNN

 • 13 views

As of early 2025, the most popular specialties among Ukrainian students are law (75,240), management (62,722), and psychology (59,217). People's Deputy Serhiy Babak notes a disparity between the popularity of these specialties and the needs of the economy, especially in technical and natural sciences.

Among students of Ukrainian higher education institutions, the most popular specialties remain "Law", "Management", and "Psychology". This was reported by Serhii Babak, People's Deputy of Ukraine, Head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Education, Science, and Innovation, in Telegram, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

As of early 2025, the distribution of all enrolled students by specialty was as follows:

  • Law – 75,240 (7%);
    • Management – 62,722 (5.8%);
      • Psychology – 59,217 (5.5%);
        • Secondary education (by subject specialties) – 52,149 (4.8%);
          • Computer Science – 37,064 (3.4%).

            According to the MP, there is an imbalance between the popularity of certain specialties and the real needs of the economy and business demand. He added that there is already a shortage of specialists in technical and natural sciences.

            When it comes to the large-scale reconstruction of the country, this demand will only grow

            - writes Babak. In his opinion, it is important to launch a subvention "for natural science classrooms," meaning to pay more attention to students and applicants studying exact and natural sciences.

            There should also be motivation and opportunity to study these subjects, Babak added. In addition, it is important to abandon Soviet and post-Soviet stereotypes, such as "College=vocational school."

            We consciously abandon stereotypes. College is not a vocational school. Professional education is not something secondary, but a full-fledged, modern direction 

            – wrote the deputy.

            Recall

            Earlier, UNN reported that the Board of the President of Ukraine's Foundation supported a program to attract lecturers from 250 leading foreign universities. They will teach Ukrainian students for three to nine months or remotely.

            Yevhen Ustimenko

            Yevhen Ustimenko

            SocietyEducation
            Verkhovna Rada
            Ukraine
