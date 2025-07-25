$41.770.00
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

"Where is our air defense?": Explosions rocked Russia's Rostov region after a UAV threat was announced

Kyiv • UNN

 • 432 views

On the night of July 25, explosions occurred in Russia's Rostov region after a UAV threat was announced. Local residents reported "loud sounds" in Taganrog, Novocherkassk, Shakhty, and Matveev Kurgan.

"Where is our air defense?": Explosions rocked Russia's Rostov region after a UAV threat was announced

In Russia's Rostov region, several explosions occurred on the night of Friday, July 25. This was reported by  UNN with reference to local public pages.

Details

Late in the evening on July 24, the unified state system for the prevention and elimination of emergencies of the Russian Federation announced a UAV threat throughout the Rostov region.

Residents are advised to leave open spaces outside and stay away from windows

- the service reported.

Subsequently, locals reported that a series of explosions thundered in the suburbs of Taganrog and Novocherkassk. In addition, residents of the cities of Shakhty, Matveev Kurgan, and Novocherkassk wrote about "loud sounds."

Subscribers counted more than five bangs in different areas of the region

- noted one of the local Telegram channels.

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, reacted to the explosions in Russia's Rostov region.

"Russians in Rostov region are asking 'where is our air defense?'. It remained forever in the ground in Crimea, and the rest is near Moscow," he wrote.

Recall

On the night of July 24, an oil depot exploded in Sochi, Krasnodar Krai, Russia. Explosions were also heard in the neighboring villages of Sirius and Adler. Local residents reported a fire in one of the hotels.

Long-range drones of the HUR attacked an oil refinery in Krasnodar Krai07.07.25, 14:40

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

News of the World
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Tesla
