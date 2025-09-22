What will the weather be like on September 23: forecaster announced Tuesday's forecast

On Tuesday, September 23, Ukraine will experience warm, dry, and sunny weather. The air temperature will be +24 to +29 degrees, UNN reports, citing forecaster Natalia Didenko.

Details

However, in the northwest of Ukraine, specifically in the Volyn and Rivne regions, the air temperature will be +19 to +22 degrees, with rain expected.

In Kyiv, on September 23, the weather is expected to have an air temperature of up to +25 degrees and no precipitation. On Wednesday, September 24, a more significant cold snap will begin, gradually covering all of Ukraine, the forecaster says.

Rains will currently concentrate in southwestern Europe and will not reach Ukraine, so wet snow in the Carpathians, according to previous forecasts, will be unlikely. - Didenko wrote.

She also reminded that from today, September 22, nights will become longer, as today is the Autumn Equinox.

