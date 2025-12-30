$42.220.15
49.650.10
ukenru
01:07 PM • 1262 views
UAV attack on Putin's residence: ISW found no evidence of Ukraine's involvement
12:27 PM • 3278 views
On New Year's Eve, power outage schedules will be in effect in Ukraine - State Energy Supervision
Exclusive
11:22 AM • 6918 views
How to let go of the past year and enter the new one without emotional baggage: advice from a psychologist
11:09 AM • 11050 views
Peskov refused to provide evidence of a UAV attack on Putin's residence, urging to "take the Kremlin's word for it"Video
09:46 AM • 16534 views
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who lastPhoto
December 30, 04:26 AM • 17230 views
Russian army no longer growing - Zelenskyy announces heavy Russian losses at the front
December 30, 03:07 AM • 22542 views
Without American weapons, we will not be able to win - President of Ukraine
December 30, 01:10 AM • 23248 views
"We cannot simply leave our territories" - Zelenskyy on "peace talks"
Exclusive
December 29, 06:57 PM • 30142 views
Year of the Red Fire Horse: how to live a year of luck, rapid changes, and great opportunities
December 29, 06:48 PM • 30529 views
In Ukraine, the deadlines for mandatory use of payment terminals for individual entrepreneurs have been postponed: for how long?
Publications
Exclusives
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Mette Frederiksen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Warsaw
Village
What will inflation be and should we expect hyperinflation: an expert gave a forecast for 2026

Kyiv • UNN

 • 66 views

In Ukraine, annual inflation is 9.3%, but the situation remains stable. The expert predicts predictable inflation for the next two years thanks to international support, not expecting hyperinflation.

What will inflation be and should we expect hyperinflation: an expert gave a forecast for 2026

Despite rising prices and an annual inflation rate of 9.3%, the situation in Ukraine remains relatively stable. As Ihor Harbaruk, Vice President of the "Ukrainian International Institute of Recovery" and expert of the "Economic Discussion Club" public union, told UNN in a comment, inflation will be predictable in the next two years thanks to international support, and therefore, in his opinion, inflation next year will be significant, but, currently, there are no clear prerequisites for hyperinflation in Ukraine.

Details

As Harbaruk notes, in his opinion, inflation is "the cost of mistakes at the strategic level of state governance, mistakes for which ordinary people pay."

"We must not forget that we live within a global economy, where countries are closely interconnected, and where significant economic shocks in other countries, or radical actions of politicians or officials of these countries, can have a significant impact on us as well," says Harbaruk.

Inflation in Ukraine slowed to 9.3% in November – NBU11.12.25, 20:03 • 2896 views

He emphasizes that if we look at the data for November this year, the inflation rate in Ukraine reached 100.4% compared to the previous month. Accordingly, inflation was 0.4% - this is the indicator by which prices increased.

"If we compare with November last year, in annual terms, inflation reached 9.3% according to the State Statistics Service. Accordingly, according to state statistics, inflation is relatively moderate today. If we talk specifically about the consumer market, the increase in prices for food and beverages reached 0.8%. The largest increase occurred in such a product category as eggs - the increase was 12.6%," the expert notes.

According to the economist, it would certainly be easier to predict some apocalyptic values of figures, but for the next 2 years, after the allocation of 90 billion euros by European partners, the inflation situation will be relatively predictable and forecastable.

EU allocates 90 billion euros in aid to Ukraine for 2026-2027 - Head of the European Council19.12.25, 04:37 • 24191 view

"But what will happen next with the country's economy as a whole depends on how the Government will work with national business and what support programs it will introduce. We have a significant budget deficit and we cannot expect international partners to continue covering it. We need to develop our own economy, and this is what determines whether there will be funds in the budget to maintain the entire defense complex and social support programs for society as a whole, or whether they will have to be borrowed again somewhere under unclear conditions," the economist notes.

Ukraine's exports lag due to slow harvest, but foreign exchange earnings are growing - NBU11.12.25, 15:44 • 3480 views

The expert emphasizes that, in his opinion, inflation next year will be significant, but, currently, there are no clear prerequisites for hyperinflation in Ukraine.

"Accordingly, I do not foresee an apocalyptic scenario for the next 2 years. And everything else depends on us, and on how quickly and exactly the war ends," the expert summarized.

National Bank kept the key policy rate at 15.5% amid risks to inflation and the foreign exchange market11.12.25, 14:12 • 25228 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Economy
State budget
War in Ukraine
Ihor Garbaruk
Ukraine