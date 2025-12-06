What will happen to Putin's arrest warrant if peace talks succeed: ICC clarification

The investigation by the International Criminal Court (ICC) into Russia's crimes related to the full-scale invasion of Ukraine cannot be stopped even if "peace talks" are successful, but it can be postponed by the UN Security Council. This was stated by ICC Deputy Prosecutor Najat Shamim Khan, reports UNN with reference to Euronews.

According to her, attempts to establish justice must go hand in hand with peace efforts.

There must be a possibility of accountability for peace to be strong and sustainable. The Security Council can "ask the court to postpone the case if it believes there is a possibility of a peace agreement," but this will only be a "temporary halt." - Khan explained.

The ICC has issued arrest warrants for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and five other individuals from his inner circle for their alleged involvement in war crimes in Ukraine.

The Kremlin has repeatedly stated that it does not recognize the court's jurisdiction and considers the warrant invalid.

In July, the European Parliament adopted a resolution condemning Russia's war crimes in Ukraine and supporting the International Criminal Court's investigation.

