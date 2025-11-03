Representatives of the PGO and the ICC met to deepen cooperation

In Ukraine, a meeting took place between First Deputy Prosecutor General Oleksiy Khomenko and a delegation from the International Criminal Court (ICC) led by Secretary Osvaldo Zavala Giler. The parties discussed further deepening cooperation in the field of international justice and support for war victims. This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, writes UNN.

Details

During the working meeting, representatives of the Prosecutor General's Office expressed gratitude to the ICC team for their consistent support of Ukraine and their contribution to the development of international justice. Special attention was paid to strengthening the partnership between the Trust Fund for Victims and the Ukrainian Coordination Center for Victim and Witness Support – this should enhance assistance to victims of armed aggression.

The readiness to second Ukrainian prosecutors to the ICC Prosecutor's office in Kyiv after the signing of the relevant Memorandum was also confirmed. The document will be an important step in strengthening the capacity of the national justice system and effective coordination of war crime investigations.

The parties agreed to continue cooperation to restore justice, protect the rights of victims, and strengthen international rule of law.

