Policewoman among victims of Russian attack on Kyiv: consequences shown
Policewoman among victims of Russian attack on Kyiv: consequences shown
Shakhtar's European campaign: announcement of the match against Ilves, where to watch and who is the favorite
Ukraine Reconstruction Conference in Rome: What aid to expect and what sums our country needs
Weapons supplies to Ukraine and strengthening sanctions: Zelenskyy revealed details of meeting with Kellogg
Rating of Ukrainian universities 2025: how much will it cost to study at the most prestigious universities
"Inappropriate during wartime": political scientist criticized ARMA for buying a car for almost UAH 3 million
Inflation in Ukraine slowed to 14.3%. Fruits became more expensive, vegetables became cheaper
Instead of a comprehensive audit - fragmented puzzles: how ordinary purchases of an aviation enterprise became the basis for accusations
Lawyer on the selection of the head of the BEB: holding competitions did not solve the task of creating a transparent system
Ukraine won the case against Russia at the ECHR: what it's about
What is the radiation background and air quality in Kyiv on July 10: known indicators

Kyiv • UNN

 • 202 views

As of 08:00 on July 10, the level of atmospheric air pollution in Kyiv is low, and the radiation background is normal. However, due to shelling, fires broke out, causing smog and a noticeable smell of burning, despite low pollution indicators at monitoring stations.

What is the radiation background and air quality in Kyiv on July 10: known indicators

As of 08:00 on July 10, the level of atmospheric air pollution in Kyiv is low. The radiation background throughout the city is normal. This was reported by the Department of Environmental Protection and Climate Change Adaptation of the Kyiv City State Administration, writes UNN.

The Department draws attention to the fact that as a result of shelling, fires broke out in the capital, and smog formed over the city.

- the message says.

A noticeable smell of burning can occur even when reference air monitoring stations show that the level of air pollution for the main indicators (particulate matter, sulfur dioxide, nitrogen oxides, etc.) remains low.

After explosions, the smell of smoke is often felt locally – near the impact site or where the wind carries it. Also, the wind can lift harmful substances above the ground or disperse them, so monitoring stations sometimes show less intense pollution than a person feels.

If you smell smoke in your area, experts advise:

  • close the windows;
    • limit time outdoors if possible;
      • drink more water;
        • if you have an air purifier, turn it on to maximum.

          Right Bank

          At the stationary atmospheric air monitoring point at 64-G European Union Avenue, the overall air quality index* is 27 (low pollution level).

          The content of pollutants is:

          • substances in the form of suspended particulate matter, undifferentiated by composition (TSP) – 30.4 µg/m3 (maximum permissible µg/m3, dust fraction 10 µm (PM10) – 25.2 µg/m3);
            • nitrogen dioxide – 19.2 µg/m3 (MPC – 200 µg/m3);
              • sulfur dioxide – 2.8 µg/m3 (MPC – 500 µg/m3);
                • carbon monoxide – 275.8 µg/m3 (MPC – 5000 µg/m3);
                  • ozone – 54.4 µg/m3 (MPC – 160 µg/m3);
                    • nitrogen oxide – 4.4 µg/m3 (MPC – 400 µg/m3).

                      The radiation background is 0.109 µSv/h.

                      At the stationary atmospheric air monitoring point at 20 Shchuseva Street, the overall air quality index* is 63 (medium pollution level).

                      The content of pollutants is:

                      • substances in the form of suspended particulate matter, undifferentiated by composition (TSP) – 43.7 µg/m3 (maximum permissible concentration – 500 µg/m3), including dust fraction 2.5 µm (PM2.5) – 23.6 µg/m3, dust fraction 10 µm (PM10) – 33.6 µg/m3;
                        • nitrogen dioxide – 26.2 µg/m3 (MPC – 200 µg/m3);
                          • sulfur dioxide – 5.7 µg/m3 (MPC – 500 µg/m3);
                            • carbon monoxide – 275.3 µg/m3 (MPC – 5000 µg/m3);
                              • ozone – 203.3 µg/m3 (MPC – 160 µg/m3);
                                • nitrogen oxide – 6.8 µg/m3 (MPC – 400 µg/m3).

                                  The radiation background is 0.111 µSv/h.

                                  At the stationary atmospheric air monitoring point at 28 Turivska Street, the overall air quality index* is 41 (low pollution level).

                                  The content of pollutants is:

                                  • substances in the form of suspended particulate matter, undifferentiated by composition (TSP) – 40 µg/m3 (maximum permissible concentration – 500 µg/m3), including dust fraction 2.5 µm (PM2.5) – 18.8 µg/m3, dust fraction 10 µm (PM10) – 29.3 µg/m3;
                                    • nitrogen dioxide – 27.6 µg/m3 (MPC – 200 µg/m3);
                                      • sulfur dioxide – 3.6 µg/m3 (MPC – 500 µg/m3);
                                        • carbon monoxide – 248.7 µg/m3 (MPC – 5000 µg/m3);
                                          • ozone – 102.7 µg/m3 (MPC – 160 µg/m3);
                                            • nitrogen oxide – 4.2 µg/m3 (MPC – 400 µg/m3).

                                              The radiation background is 0.115 µSv/h.

                                              At the stationary atmospheric air monitoring point at 97 Beresteiskyi Avenue, the overall air quality index* is 28 (low pollution level).

                                              The content of pollutants is:

                                              • substances in the form of suspended particulate matter, undifferentiated by composition (TSP) – 61.6 µg/m3 (maximum permissible concentration – 500 µg/m3), including dust fraction 2.5 µm (PM2.5) – 45.3 µg/m3, dust fraction 10 µm (PM10) – 55.8 µg/m3;
                                                • nitrogen dioxide – 44.6 µg/m3 (MPC – 200 µg/m3);
                                                  • sulfur dioxide – 28.7 µg/m3 (MPC – 500 µg/m3);
                                                    • carbon monoxide – 435.5 µg/m3 (MPC – 5000 µg/m3);
                                                      • ozone – 40.4 µg/m3 (MPC – 160 µg/m3);
                                                        • nitrogen oxide – 10.4 µg/m3 (MPC – 400 µg/m3).

                                                          The radiation background is 0.097 µSv/h.

                                                          At the stationary atmospheric air monitoring point at 22 Kitaivska Street, the overall air quality index* is 30 (low pollution level).

                                                          The content of pollutants is:

                                                          • substances in the form of suspended particulate matter, undifferentiated by composition (TSP) – 37.5 µg/m3 (maximum permissible concentration – 500 µg/m3), including dust fraction 2.5 µm (PM2.5) – 22.2 µg/m3, dust fraction 10 µm (PM10) – 31.5 µg/m3;
                                                            • nitrogen dioxide – 18.5 µg/m3 (MPC – 200 µg/m3);
                                                              • sulfur dioxide – 8.3 µg/m3 (MPC – 500 µg/m3);
                                                                • carbon monoxide – 268.4 µg/m3 (MPC – 5000 µg/m3);
                                                                  • ozone – 59.2 µg/m3 (MPC – 160 µg/m3);
                                                                    • benzene – 0.1 µg/m3 (MPC – 1500 µg/m3);
                                                                      • nitrogen oxide – 5.4 µg/m3 (MPC – 400 µg/m3).

                                                                        The radiation background is 0.111 µSv/h.

                                                                        Left Bank

                                                                        At the stationary atmospheric air monitoring point at 7/1 Kharkivske Shose Street, the overall air quality index* is 32 (low pollution level).

                                                                        The content of pollutants is:

                                                                        • substances in the form of suspended particulate matter, undifferentiated by composition (TSP) – 56.1 µg/m3 (maximum permissible µg/m3, dust fraction 10 µm (PM10) – 40.3 µg/m3);
                                                                          • carbon monoxide – 267.5 µg/m3 (MPC – 5000 µg/m3); sulfur – 1.1 µg/m3 (MPC – 500 µg/m3); nitrogen – 17.4 µg/m3 (MPC – 200 µg/m3);
                                                                            • nitrogen oxide – 3.2 µg/m3 (MPC – 400 µg/m3).

                                                                              The radiation background is 0.11 µSv/h.

                                                                              At the stationary atmospheric air monitoring point at 26 Arkhitektora Verbytskoho Street, the overall air quality index* is 77 (high pollution level).

                                                                              The content of pollutants is:

                                                                              • substances in the form of suspended particulate matter, undifferentiated by composition (TSP) – 47.5 µg/m3 (maximum permissible concentration – 500 µg/m3), including dust fraction 2.5 µm (PM2.5) – 24.1 µg/m3, dust fraction 10 µm (PM10) – 36.6 µg/m3;
                                                                                • ozone – 73.5 µg/m3 (MPC – 160 µg/m3);
                                                                                  • carbon monoxide – 258 µg/m3 (MPC – 5000 µg/m3);
                                                                                    • sulfur dioxide – 10.6 µg/m3 (MPC – 500 µg/m3);
                                                                                      • nitrogen dioxide – 20.6 µg/m3 (MPC – 200 µg/m3);
                                                                                        • ammonia – 5 µg/m3 (MPC – 200 µg/m3);
                                                                                          • hydrogen sulfide – 3.6 µg/m3 (MPC – 8 µg/m3);
                                                                                            • nitrogen oxide – 4.5 µg/m3 (MPC – 400 µg/m3).

                                                                                              The radiation background is 0.102 µSv/h.

                                                                                              Addition

                                                                                              * The Common Air Quality Index (CAQI) is automatically generated based on the indicators of several main pollutants: PM2.5 and PM10 (dust particles), SO2 (sulfur dioxide), NO2 (nitrogen dioxide), O3 (ground-level ozone), CO (carbon monoxide). The lower the CAQI value, the better the air quality.

                                                                                              ** – Ambient dose equivalent rate of gamma radiation.

                                                                                              Recall

                                                                                              On July 10, two women died and 13 people were injured in Kyiv as a result of enemy shelling. 400 rescuers and 91 units of equipment are working at the sites of debris fall, and pyrotechnic teams have been involved.

