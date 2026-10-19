What is celebrated on October 19 in Ukraine and around the world

On October 19, Ukraine marks Human Responsibility Day, while internationally, under the auspices of international organizations, World Pediatric Bone and Joint Day and International Guitar Day are observed.

According to the new-style church calendar, Saint Joel the Prophet, Saint Martyr Varus, and Venerable John of Rila are honored, while according to the old style, Saint Thomas the Apostle is commemorated, UNN writes.

Human Responsibility Day in Ukraine

A state commemorative date established by the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine in 2021 to honor the memory of the prominent Ukrainian thinker, philanthropist, and public figure Bohdan Havrylyshyn, who was born on October 19, 1926.

The event is dedicated to promoting the 14 principles of the Declaration of Human Responsibility that he formulated, which calls for personal awareness and care for the environment, family, community, and state.

World Pediatric Bone and Joint Day

Established as part of Global Bone and Joint Week. The event is dedicated to the prevention, early diagnosis, and treatment of musculoskeletal disorders in children and adolescents, such as scoliosis, juvenile arthritis, rickets, and traumatic injuries, as well as promoting proper nutrition and physical activity from an early age.

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International Guitar Day

A worldwide artistic celebration established in 2021 at the initiative of prominent Greek guitarist and composer Ioannis Andreanopoulos and supported by cultural institutions around the world.

The event brings together guitarists of all genres—from classical and flamenco to rock and jazz—and features large-scale master classes, festivals, open-air concerts, and lectures on the history of stringed instruments.

International Traffic Controller Day

An unofficial professional holiday for employees of road patrol services and inspectors who ensure safety and promptly regulate traffic flows at complex intersections and on highways.

The event highlights the importance of physically directing traffic during power outages, traffic-light malfunctions, or emergencies on the roads.

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Under the new calendar, Orthodox and Greek Catholic believers honor the memory of Saint Joel the Prophet—one of the 12 Minor Prophets of the Old Testament, who foretold the devastation of Judea and prophesied the descent of the Holy Spirit upon the apostles.

They also commemorate Saint Martyr Varus—a Roman soldier in Egypt who secretly visited imprisoned Christians and endured brutal torture for his faith—and Venerable John of Rila, a prominent Bulgarian saint, ascetic, and founder of the celebrated Rila Monastery.

According to the old calendar, believers honor the memory of Saint Thomas the Apostle—one of the twelve closest disciples of Jesus Christ.

The Apostle Thomas preached the Gospel in Parthia, Media, Persia, and India, where he established the first Christian communities and suffered martyrdom after being pierced with a belt and spears on the orders of the local ruler.

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