What is celebrated on November 7 in Ukraine and around the world

On November 7, under the auspices of international organizations, the world marks the International Day of Medical Physics and World Responsible Tourism Day, as well as International Stout Day. According to the new-style church calendar, the 33 Holy Martyrs of Melitene and Saint Lazarus of Galese are commemorated, while according to the old style, Saint Martyr Marcian and Saint Martyr Martyrius are remembered, UNN reports.

International Day of Medical Physics

A global medical observance established by the International Organization for Medical Physics. The day is celebrated on the birthday of the prominent physicist and two-time Nobel laureate Marie Skłodowska-Curie, who was born on November 7, 1867.

The event highlights the important role of medical physicists in developing and applying modern methods of radiation therapy, radiodiagnostics, nuclear medicine, and dosimetric monitoring, which are critically important for the effective treatment of oncological diseases.

World Responsible Tourism Day

Established in 2007 during the World Travel Market international tourism exhibition with the support of the World Tourism Organization.

The event aims to promote the concept of sustainable tourism, which minimizes the negative impact on the environment, respects the cultural heritage of local communities, contributes to the development of regional economies, and counteracts excessive pressure on natural and historical landmarks.

International Stout Day

An unofficial gastronomic observance established in the United States in 2011 and traditionally celebrated on the first Thursday of November. The event is dedicated to the popular dark style of top-fermented beer made from roasted malt and barley.

The day brings together brewers, craft communities, and enthusiasts of brewing culture around the world, accompanied by tastings and educational lectures on the history and technology of brewing stouts.

In Germany, the number of breweries is declining amid a drop in beer consumption

World Men's Day

An unofficial international observance established at the initiative of the World Health Organization in 2000 and traditionally celebrated on the first Saturday of November.

The observance aims to draw public attention to preserving men's health, promoting a healthy lifestyle, preventing occupational diseases, and overcoming stereotypes about men's role in the family and society.

Until 2006, a special "World Men's Award" was presented on this day to prominent figures in politics, science, culture, and sports.

International Inuit Day

A global ethnocultural and human rights observance established in 2006 by the Inuit Circumpolar Council. The date was chosen to honor the birthday of Eben Hopson (1922-1980), a prominent public figure and founder of the Council.

The event is dedicated to preserving the unique cultural heritage, languages, and identity of the Inuit, the Indigenous peoples of the Arctic regions of Alaska, Canada, Greenland, and Chukotka, as well as protecting their political, economic, and environmental rights amid global climate change.

International African Writers' Day

A commemorative date established at the initiative of the Pan-African Writers' Association and supported by the Organization of African Unity in 1991. On November 7, 1989, PAWA was officially founded during a conference in Accra.

The day aims to honor the continent's rich literary heritage, recognize the contribution of African novelists, poets, and playwrights to world culture, and promote the development of national languages and publishing in Africa.

The first monument to Taras Shevchenko on the African continent was unveiled in Botswana

According to the new calendar, Orthodox and Greek Catholic believers commemorate the 33 Holy Martyrs of Melitene. They were Christian soldiers led by Saint Hiero who served in the Roman army during the reign of Emperor Diocletian.

Having refused to offer sacrifices to pagan gods and renounce their faith, they endured brutal tortures and suffered martyrdom by beheading in Melitene, Armenia, in 298. On this day, Saint Lazarus of Mount Galesios is also commemorated — an outstanding ascetic and stylite who founded a monastery on Mount Galesios near Ephesus.

According to the old calendar, the faithful commemorate the holy martyrs Markian and Martyrius — a reader and a deacon of the Constantinople Church, who were notaries of Patriarch Paul the Confessor and suffered martyrdom at the hands of the Arians in 355 for their adherence to the Nicene Creed.

"There is nothing sacred": Russians strike a church in Khmelnytskyi region — Regional Military Administration