On August 17, the world celebrates a delicious gastronomic holiday — Blueberry Pie Day, as well as the amusing I Love My Device Day. According to the new church calendar, Orthodox believers honor the memory of Saint Martyr Myron, while according to the old style, they honor the Holy Martyrs Eustathius, Theoclemius, and others, UNN writes.

World Homeless Animals Day

International Homeless Animals Day, established in 1992 by the International Society for Animal Rights, is celebrated annually on the third Saturday of August. The main purpose of this date is to draw attention to the problem of stray cats and dogs and to call for humane regulation of their numbers. On this day, charitable campaigns, collections of aid for shelters, and educational events on responsible pet ownership are held around the world.

Architectural Landmarks Immersion Day

An unofficial date encouraging people to explore the history of cities and ancient buildings.

I Love My Device Day (I Love My Device Day)

An amusing modern holiday dedicated to reliable digital assistants — smartphones, tablets, laptops, and other technology without which we can no longer imagine our everyday lives, work, and communication.

Blackberry Pie Day (National Black Raspberry / Blueberry Pie Day)

A popular gastronomic holiday in the United States and Europe dedicated to delicious summer pastries made with blueberries or wild berries.

Black Cat Day

A date calling on people to cast off stereotypes and enjoy the small pleasures of the working week.

Memorial Day of Saint Martyr Myron

According to the new calendar, on August 17, people honor Saint Presbyter Myron, who suffered for the Christian faith in the 3rd century in Achaea. This day was popularly called “Myron” or “Myron’s Day.” Traditionally, this was when the active gathering of mushrooms in the forests began, while fieldwork on early grain crops was also completed. Housewives watched the weather closely: if morning fog on Myron’s Day spread over the ground, there would be a rich harvest of mushrooms.

For those who follow the old calendar: on August 17, people honor the memory of the Holy Martyrs Eustathius, Theoclemius, Portilius, and others. This day was popularly called “Evstignei-Zhitnik” or “Parmen.” Peasants went out into the fields to “call upon the stubble,” thanking the earth for the harvested grain. It was also considered advisable to prepare dishes with onions and garlic for protection against illness before the onset of autumn’s bad weather.