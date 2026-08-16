What is celebrated on August 16 in Ukraine and around the world

On August 16, the world celebrates a delicious gastronomic holiday — World Moroccan Cuisine Day, as well as Selfie Day with Your Favorite Dish. According to the new church calendar, Orthodox believers honor the memory of Holy Martyr Diomedes and the Translation of the Image of the Lord Not Made by Hands, while according to the old calendar, they honor Holy Martyr Anthony the Roman, UNN writes.

World Moroccan Cuisine Day

An international event dedicated to Morocco’s rich culinary heritage, its traditional spices, couscous, and unique dishes that have gained popularity around the world.

Selfie Day with Favorite Dishes

An unofficial observance when culinary enthusiasts share their favorite recipes and homemade baked goods on social media.

The history and characteristics of Finnish cuisine: what people eat in the land of a thousand lakes

Children’s Comic Book Day

An unofficial holiday dedicated to reading and promoting illustrated stories among teenagers and children.

Find a True Friend Day

A warm unofficial holiday that reminds us of the value of sincere relationships, mutual support, and pleasant memories with loved ones.

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The Translation of the Image of the Lord Not Made by Hands and the commemoration of Holy Martyr Diomedes

According to the new calendar, on August 16, believers honor the sacred Image Not Made by Hands (the Mandylion), which, according to tradition, Jesus Christ Himself left on a cloth. The day was popularly called "Raspberry Day" or "Diomedes Day." It was believed that the late raspberry harvest ended on this day. People also watched the wind closely: if it blew from the north or was cold, autumn would come early.

For those who follow the old calendar: on August 16, they honor the memory of Venerable Anthony the Roman and Saint Isaac. The day was popularly called "Raspberry Day" or "Anthony the Whirlwind." The winds on this day were considered weather omens: whatever Anthony was like, so would the coming winter be (especially October). Peasants also tried not to take rubbish out of the house so as not to "sweep away" prosperity.

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