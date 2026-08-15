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Zelenskyy opened the exhibition "Spiritual Treasures of the Nation" marking the 975th anniversary of the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1598 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy opened the exhibition "Spiritual Treasures of the Nation" marking the 975th anniversary of the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra. He emphasized the importance of preserving cultural heritage despite Russian aggression.

Zelenskyy opened the exhibition "Spiritual Treasures of the Nation" marking the 975th anniversary of the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy attended the opening of the exhibition "The Nation’s Spiritual Treasures. The Treasury of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra," dedicated to the 975th anniversary of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra. He said this on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

Zelenskyy stressed the importance of preserving Ukraine’s cultural heritage amid Russian aggression. He said this during the opening of the exhibition.

It is very important to preserve our cultural heritage despite Russia’s deliberate strikes against it and to do everything possible to pass it on to future generations

– the president said.

UNESCO Director-General Khaled El-Enany was also present at the event, making his first visit to Ukraine since being appointed to the position.

Zelenskyy thanked him for his attention to Ukraine and stressed the importance of further cooperation with the organization.

Together with UNESCO, we can and must do more so that every Ukrainian landmark that deserves to be included on the World Heritage List receives this status and support

– the head of state said.

Zelenskyy signed a decree establishing the status of national shrines of the Ukrainian people15.08.26, 19:37 • 19268 views

Stepan Haftko

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