Western military aid to Ukraine: Russia will only sit down at the negotiating table after significant battlefield failures - ISW

Only significant Russian battlefield failures, achieved through timely and sufficient Western military assistance to Ukrainian forces, will force Russian dictator Putin to reconsider Russia's ability to militarily defeat Ukraine and bring him to the negotiating table. This is stated in a material by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reported by UNN.

Analysts believe that such failures will not happen in a matter of weeks and will likely require several months, provided that the West commits to properly equipping and assisting Ukrainian forces to such an extent that Ukraine can successfully conduct such operations.

Russia's decision to send the same mid-level negotiating team to the upcoming third round of talks ... indicates that Russia's disinterest in peace talks remains unchanged - ISW points out.

They add that the Kremlin remains intent on dragging out peace talks to support continued offensive operations in Ukraine and extract further concessions from Ukraine and the West.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that a meeting with the Russian side in Turkey is planned for Wednesday. According to him, Kyiv aims to discuss the return of prisoners, children, and a meeting of leaders.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that there are no changes on the Russian side in the negotiating group.

