Western military aid to Ukraine: Russia will only sit down at the negotiating table after significant battlefield failures - ISW

$41.750.12
48.610.15
ukenru
Ukraine-Russia meeting in Turkey planned for Wednesday - Zelenskyy
05:47 PM • 14128 views
Ukraine-Russia meeting in Turkey planned for Wednesday - Zelenskyy
July 21, 05:25 PM • 35819 views
National Security and Defense Council introduced a real moratorium on business inspections - Zelenskyy
July 21, 03:58 PM • 34744 views
Ukraine wants to discuss with Russia in Turkey the return of prisoners, children, and a meeting of leaders – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
July 21, 03:11 PM • 83904 views
"The sky does not forgive mistakes." Why Ukraine risks losing the combat potential of Mi-8 helicopters?
Exclusive
July 21, 02:45 PM • 49233 views
How many fruits and berries can be consumed daily and are there any contraindications - explains a nutritionist
Exclusive
July 21, 02:09 PM • 81432 views
The Rada proposes to grant benefits to aircraft manufacturing enterprises within Defence City to preserve potential
July 21, 12:26 PM • 43286 views
He was supervised by Yanukovych's deputy head of security: an FSB "mole" was found in NABU's most elite closed unit
Exclusive
July 21, 10:21 AM • 49816 views
Bahanets: NABU most often leaks information regarding investigative actions
Exclusive
July 21, 10:00 AM • 57027 views
Almost one hundred citizens became victims of human trafficking in the first six months of 2025 - Ministry of Social Policy
July 21, 09:37 AM • 52153 views
Zelenskyy appointed new ambassadors to 16 countries and international organizations: decrees
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
1.4m/s
83%
744mm
Popular news
Zelenskyy outlined five priorities for Ukrainian diplomacy: detailsJuly 21, 01:43 PM • 86193 views
July 22 will be the second shortest day in history due to Earth's accelerated rotationJuly 21, 02:16 PM • 18321 views
Pulled the pin: a training grenade detonated in a medical facility in Ternopil regionJuly 21, 03:01 PM • 4752 views
Loud statements instead of actions: ARMA head Duma ignores internal checks amid criminal caseJuly 21, 03:24 PM • 66906 views
Ukrainian model Maria Kovalchuk stated that she was beaten in Dubai by Russian socialites and the son of a Donetsk businessman.July 21, 04:15 PM • 14393 views
Publications
Loud statements instead of actions: ARMA head Duma ignores internal checks amid criminal caseJuly 21, 03:24 PM • 66933 views
"The sky does not forgive mistakes." Why Ukraine risks losing the combat potential of Mi-8 helicopters?
Exclusive
July 21, 03:11 PM • 83904 views
The Rada proposes to grant benefits to aircraft manufacturing enterprises within Defence City to preserve potential
Exclusive
July 21, 02:09 PM • 81432 views
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Exclusive
July 18, 03:17 PM • 393472 views
People's Deputy Hurin got into a scandal: why his statement outraged the militaryJuly 18, 02:37 PM • 314042 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Donald Trump
Denys Shmyhal
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
France
United States
Turkey
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 113547 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 208313 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 224993 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 222141 views
Queen Camilla celebrates 78th birthday: William and Kate congratulate Prince of Wales's stepmotherJuly 17, 01:55 PM • 222139 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Shahed-136
Leopard 2
S-300 missile system
Flakpanzer Gepard

Western military aid to Ukraine: Russia will only sit down at the negotiating table after significant battlefield failures - ISW

Kyiv • UNN

 • 134 views

ISW analysts believe that only significant military failures will force Putin to reconsider Russia's ability to defeat Ukraine. The Kremlin is delaying peace talks to continue the offensive and gain concessions.

Western military aid to Ukraine: Russia will only sit down at the negotiating table after significant battlefield failures - ISW

Only significant Russian battlefield failures, achieved through timely and sufficient Western military assistance to Ukrainian forces, will force Russian dictator Putin to reconsider Russia's ability to militarily defeat Ukraine and bring him to the negotiating table. This is stated in a material by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reported by UNN.

Details

Analysts believe that such failures will not happen in a matter of weeks and will likely require several months, provided that the West commits to properly equipping and assisting Ukrainian forces to such an extent that Ukraine can successfully conduct such operations.

Russia's decision to send the same mid-level negotiating team to the upcoming third round of talks ... indicates that Russia's disinterest in peace talks remains unchanged

- ISW points out.

They add that the Kremlin remains intent on dragging out peace talks to support continued offensive operations in Ukraine and extract further concessions from Ukraine and the West.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that a meeting with the Russian side in Turkey is planned for Wednesday. According to him, Kyiv aims to discuss the return of prisoners, children, and a meeting of leaders.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that there are no changes on the Russian side in the negotiating group.

Kremlin not interested in ending the war: ISW assessed Peskov's statements21.07.25, 03:13 • 3540 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

WarPolitics
Institute for the Study of War
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9