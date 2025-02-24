“We'll see": Trump responds evasively to Ukraine's possible relinquishment of territories in peace deal

US President Donald Trump has answered whether Ukraine will have to cede its territories during negotiations to end the war, UNN reports.

Asked whether Ukraine should give up its territories as part of an agreement to end the war, Trump replied: "We'll see.

Also, Donald Trump saidthat the war in Ukraine could end "within a few weeks.

Additionally, Trump saidthat he may meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to sign a minerals deal this week or next week.