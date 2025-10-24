$41.760.01
"We'll see how it all turns out": Trump reacted to Putin's statement about Russia's "immunity" to US sanctions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 138 views

Donald Trump reacted to Vladimir Putin's statement about Russia's alleged imperviousness to American sanctions. The US President ironically noted that he was glad to hear about the dictator's "confidence," but preferred to see how Russia would cope with the restrictions.

"We'll see how it all turns out": Trump reacted to Putin's statement about Russia's "immunity" to US sanctions

US President Donald Trump commented on the words of the Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin about Russia's alleged immunity to American sanctions. He ironically noted that he was glad to hear about the dictator's "confidence", but noted that he would prefer to see how Russia would cope with them. He stated this during a speech at the White House, writes UNN with reference to Clash Report.

Details

The US President ironically reacted to a journalist's question about Russian leader Vladimir Putin's statement regarding American sanctions. The Kremlin leader claimed that Russia was allegedly "immune" to these restrictions and that they would not affect the country's economy.

"I'm glad he thinks so. That's good. I'll tell you about it in six months, okay? We'll see, we'll see how it all turns out," Trump said.

US sanctions against Russia

On Tuesday, October 22, the US Department of the Treasury officially imposed sanctions against leading Russian oil companies Rosneft, Lukoil, and their subsidiaries. The US called on Moscow to "immediately" agree to end the war against Ukraine.

Recall

On Wednesday, October 23, Vladimir Putin stated that the new US sanctions are serious, but will not affect the Russian economy. He called them an attempt to pressure and an unfriendly act that does not strengthen Russian-American relations.

Not canceled, but postponed? Putin still hopes for a meeting with Trump23.10.25, 18:24 • 2126 views

Alona Utkina

