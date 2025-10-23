$41.760.01
Exclusive
02:19 PM • 7802 views
Imposing sanctions against Rosneft and Lukoil: expert explained how it will affect the global oil market
12:16 PM • 20337 views
Trump to make important statement at 10:00 PM Kyiv time - White House
11:30 AM • 22447 views
Ukraine to face weather change tomorrow: forecaster predicts moderate rains and stormy winds
11:05 AM • 22048 views
NBU maintained the key policy rate at 15.5%: explains it by supporting the foreign exchange market and savings amid inflation risks
10:56 AM • 34674 views
Financial hole in the State Biotechnological University: how Kudryashov's corruption schemes are destroying one of Ukraine's leading agricultural universities
October 23, 10:10 AM • 31740 views
A company with a "Russian trace" still controls the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicopters. Why doesn't the government complete the investigation into Bilchuk?
Exclusive
October 23, 09:45 AM • 28106 views
Not by summer alone: where Ukrainians can go on vacation in autumn
Exclusive
October 23, 09:30 AM • 12568 views
For the third month, the court cannot consider the appeal against the closure of the case against the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma: the lawyer named the reasons
October 23, 07:25 AM • 15004 views
Buried in his favorite cap: Kyiv bids farewell to the leader of the Green Grey band
October 23, 07:22 AM • 16508 views
Zaporizhzhia NPP brought out of longest blackout, reconnected to Ukrainian energy system - minister
Not canceled, but postponed? Putin still hopes for a meeting with Trump

Kyiv • UNN

 • 198 views

Vladimir Putin stated that the idea of holding talks with US President Donald Trump in Budapest belonged to the US. He added that Trump is likely talking about postponing this meeting.

Not canceled, but postponed? Putin still hopes for a meeting with Trump

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated that the idea of holding talks with US President Donald Trump in Budapest belonged to the US, and also expressed hope that the meeting would be postponed, UNN reports.

In the last phone conversation, both the meeting itself and its venue were proposed by the American side. And I agreed with this, expressed my considerations on this matter, and said that, of course, such meetings need to be well prepared. It would be a mistake for me and for the American president to approach this meeting lightly and leave after this meeting without the expected result 

- said Putin.

He added that Trump is most likely talking about postponing the meeting in Hungary.

Dialogue is always better than any confrontation, than any disputes or even wars. Therefore, we have always supported the continuation of dialogue, and now

- added Putin.

United States President Donald Trump announced that he had canceled a planned meeting with the Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin in Budapest.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

