Not canceled, but postponed? Putin still hopes for a meeting with Trump

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated that the idea of holding talks with US President Donald Trump in Budapest belonged to the US, and also expressed hope that the meeting would be postponed, UNN reports.

In the last phone conversation, both the meeting itself and its venue were proposed by the American side. And I agreed with this, expressed my considerations on this matter, and said that, of course, such meetings need to be well prepared. It would be a mistake for me and for the American president to approach this meeting lightly and leave after this meeting without the expected result