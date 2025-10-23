Not canceled, but postponed? Putin still hopes for a meeting with Trump
Kyiv • UNN
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated that the idea of holding talks with US President Donald Trump in Budapest belonged to the US, and also expressed hope that the meeting would be postponed, UNN reports.
In the last phone conversation, both the meeting itself and its venue were proposed by the American side. And I agreed with this, expressed my considerations on this matter, and said that, of course, such meetings need to be well prepared. It would be a mistake for me and for the American president to approach this meeting lightly and leave after this meeting without the expected result
He added that Trump is most likely talking about postponing the meeting in Hungary.
Dialogue is always better than any confrontation, than any disputes or even wars. Therefore, we have always supported the continuation of dialogue, and now
Recall
United States President Donald Trump announced that he had canceled a planned meeting with the Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin in Budapest.