Weather in Ukraine: where will be the warmest today

On Tuesday, January 28, cloudy weather is expected in Ukraine with clearings and no precipitation. This is reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center , UNN reports.

Details

According to weather forecasters, today the wind will blow from the south at a speed of 7-12 m/s, with gusts of up to 15-20 m/s in the Carpathians.

At night, the temperature was 0...+5 °C, in the Carpathians and eastern regions -1...-3 °C in some places. During the day, it will be +5...+10 °C, in the west and south of the country +9...+14 °C.

Today in Kyiv it will be partly cloudy. The air temperature in the afternoon will be +7°.

In Lviv on Tuesday there will be partly cloudy weather. During the day it will be +13°.

In Lutsk, it will be partly cloudy, +13° during the day.

Today in Rivne, it is expected to be cloudy with clearing, +12° in the afternoon.

In Ternopil, it will be +12° in the afternoon on January 28, with partly cloudy skies.

In Khmelnytskyi, it will be partly cloudy throughout the day, +10° in the afternoon.

In Ivano-Frankivsk, it will be partly cloudy, +15° during the day.

In Uzhhorod today, the thermometer will show +12° in the afternoon, with almost no clouds.

In Chernivtsi on Tuesday it will be almost cloudless, +14° in the afternoon.

In Vinnytsia today it will be +3°...+8°, partly cloudy.

In Zhytomyr on Tuesday, it will be +7° in the afternoon, partly cloudy.

In Chernihiv, the thermometer will show +5°...+7°, with partly cloudy weather.

In Cherkasy today it will be +7° in the afternoon, partly cloudy.

In Kropyvnytskyi, the daytime temperature will be +9°, with partly cloudy skies.

In Poltava, it is cloudy with clearings, the air temperature is +2°...+6°.

In Odesa on January 28, it will be partly cloudy, with a daytime temperature of +9°.

In Kherson on Tuesday afternoon it will be +11°, partly cloudy.

Today in Mykolaiv it will be partly cloudy, +10° in the afternoon.

In Zaporizhzhia, the daytime temperature is +7°, partly cloudy.

In Sumy today, the air temperature will be +6°, cloudy.

It's cloudy in Kharkiv, with a daytime temperature of +6°.

In Dnipro, the temperature will be +7° in the afternoon, with partly cloudy skies.

In Simferopol on Tuesday it will be clear, +5°...+13°.

It will be clear in Kramatorsk today, with an afternoon temperature of +9°.

It is clear in Severodonetsk, with a daytime temperature of +9°.

