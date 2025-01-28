Weather in Ukraine: where will be the warmest today
Kyiv • UNN
On January 28, Ukraine is expected to have cloudy weather with clearings and no precipitation. The temperature will range from 0 to +14°C, with the warmest temperatures in the west and south of the country.
On Tuesday, January 28, cloudy weather is expected in Ukraine with clearings and no precipitation. This is reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center , UNN reports.
Details
According to weather forecasters, today the wind will blow from the south at a speed of 7-12 m/s, with gusts of up to 15-20 m/s in the Carpathians.
At night, the temperature was 0...+5 °C, in the Carpathians and eastern regions -1...-3 °C in some places. During the day, it will be +5...+10 °C, in the west and south of the country +9...+14 °C.
- Today in Kyiv it will be partly cloudy. The air temperature in the afternoon will be +7°.
- In Lviv on Tuesday there will be partly cloudy weather. During the day it will be +13°.
- In Lutsk, it will be partly cloudy, +13° during the day.
- Today in Rivne, it is expected to be cloudy with clearing, +12° in the afternoon.
- In Ternopil, it will be +12° in the afternoon on January 28, with partly cloudy skies.
- In Khmelnytskyi, it will be partly cloudy throughout the day, +10° in the afternoon.
- In Ivano-Frankivsk, it will be partly cloudy, +15° during the day.
- In Uzhhorod today, the thermometer will show +12° in the afternoon, with almost no clouds.
- In Chernivtsi on Tuesday it will be almost cloudless, +14° in the afternoon.
- In Vinnytsia today it will be +3°...+8°, partly cloudy.
- In Zhytomyr on Tuesday, it will be +7° in the afternoon, partly cloudy.
- In Chernihiv, the thermometer will show +5°...+7°, with partly cloudy weather.
- In Cherkasy today it will be +7° in the afternoon, partly cloudy.
- In Kropyvnytskyi, the daytime temperature will be +9°, with partly cloudy skies.
- In Poltava, it is cloudy with clearings, the air temperature is +2°...+6°.
- In Odesa on January 28, it will be partly cloudy, with a daytime temperature of +9°.
- In Kherson on Tuesday afternoon it will be +11°, partly cloudy.
- Today in Mykolaiv it will be partly cloudy, +10° in the afternoon.
- In Zaporizhzhia, the daytime temperature is +7°, partly cloudy.
- In Sumy today, the air temperature will be +6°, cloudy.
- It's cloudy in Kharkiv, with a daytime temperature of +6°.
- In Dnipro, the temperature will be +7° in the afternoon, with partly cloudy skies.
- In Simferopol on Tuesday it will be clear, +5°...+13°.
- It will be clear in Kramatorsk today, with an afternoon temperature of +9°.
- It is clear in Severodonetsk, with a daytime temperature of +9°.
Day of Approval of the State Flag of Ukraine and World Unemployment Day: what is celebrated on January 2828.01.25, 05:30 • 33898 views