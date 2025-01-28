Weather in Ukraine: where will be the warmest today

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 80979 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 97931 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 107601 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 110538 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 130936 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103653 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 134939 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103757 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113425 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116986 views

Broadcast
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 54417 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 118973 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 60371 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 113612 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 31295 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 80979 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 130936 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 134939 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 166777 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 156545 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 24891 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 28203 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 113612 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 118973 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140109 views
Weather in Ukraine: where will be the warmest today

Weather in Ukraine: where will be the warmest today

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 37601 views

On January 28, Ukraine is expected to have cloudy weather with clearings and no precipitation. The temperature will range from 0 to +14°C, with the warmest temperatures in the west and south of the country.

On Tuesday, January 28, cloudy weather is expected in Ukraine with clearings and no precipitation. This is reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center , UNN reports.

Details

According to weather forecasters, today the wind will blow from the south at a speed of 7-12 m/s, with gusts of up to 15-20 m/s in the Carpathians.

At night, the temperature was 0...+5 °C, in the Carpathians and eastern regions -1...-3 °C in some places. During the day, it will be +5...+10 °C, in the west and south of the country +9...+14 °C.

Image
  • Today in Kyiv it will be partly cloudy. The air temperature in the afternoon will be +7°.
    • In Lviv on Tuesday there will be partly cloudy weather. During the day it will be +13°.
      • In Lutsk, it will be partly cloudy, +13° during the day.
        • Today in Rivne, it is expected to be cloudy with clearing, +12° in the afternoon.
          • In Ternopil, it will be +12° in the afternoon on January 28, with partly cloudy skies.
            • In Khmelnytskyi, it will be partly cloudy throughout the day, +10° in the afternoon.
              • In Ivano-Frankivsk, it will be partly cloudy, +15° during the day.
                • In Uzhhorod today, the thermometer will show +12° in the afternoon, with almost no clouds.
                  • In Chernivtsi on Tuesday it will be almost cloudless, +14° in the afternoon.
                    • In Vinnytsia today it will be +3°...+8°, partly cloudy.
                      • In Zhytomyr on Tuesday, it will be +7° in the afternoon, partly cloudy.
                        • In Chernihiv, the thermometer will show +5°...+7°, with partly cloudy weather.
                          • In Cherkasy today it will be +7° in the afternoon, partly cloudy.
                            • In Kropyvnytskyi, the daytime temperature will be +9°, with partly cloudy skies.
                              • In Poltava, it is cloudy with clearings, the air temperature is +2°...+6°.
                                • In Odesa on January 28, it will be partly cloudy, with a daytime temperature of +9°.
                                  • In Kherson on Tuesday afternoon it will be +11°, partly cloudy.
                                    • Today in Mykolaiv it will be partly cloudy, +10° in the afternoon.
                                      • In Zaporizhzhia, the daytime temperature is +7°, partly cloudy.
                                        • In Sumy today, the air temperature will be +6°, cloudy.
                                          • It's cloudy in Kharkiv, with a daytime temperature of +6°.
                                            • In Dnipro, the temperature will be +7° in the afternoon, with partly cloudy skies.
                                              • In Simferopol on Tuesday it will be clear, +5°...+13°.
                                                • It will be clear in Kramatorsk today, with an afternoon temperature of +9°.
                                                  • It is clear in Severodonetsk, with a daytime temperature of +9°.

                                                    Day of Approval of the State Flag of Ukraine and World Unemployment Day: what is celebrated on January 2828.01.25, 05:30 • 33898 views

                                                    Vita Zelenetska

                                                    Vita Zelenetska

                                                    SocietyKyivKyiv region
                                                    ukraineUkraine
                                                    odesaOdesa
                                                    kyivKyiv
                                                    kharkivKharkiv

