Day of Approval of the State Flag of Ukraine and World Unemployment Day: what is celebrated on January 28

Today, January 28, marks the International Personal Data Protection Day, the Day of Approval of the State Flag of Ukraine and the World Day of the Unemployed, UNN reports.

On January 28, 1992, the Verkhovna Rada adopted the Resolution "On Approval of the National Flag of Ukraine." The document officially approved a rectangular cloth of two equal width horizontal stripes: the upper one is blue and the lower one is yellow. The symbol of the state. A symbol of struggle and victory! It will definitely fly over all the territories liberated from the enemy.

The blue and yellow combination was approved as the Ukrainian national colors during the European Spring of Nations. For the first time, this flag was flown in June 1848 on the Lviv City Hall. Since then, banners in the national colors have been used during Shevchenko and other holidays in Galicia, Bukovyna, and Zakarpattia.

Today also marks the International Data Protection Day. The event was launched in 2007 at the initiative of the Council of Europe.

Louis Brandeis, an American lawyer and judge of the U.S. Supreme Court from 1916 to 1939, was at the origin of the concept of personal data protection and privacy.

At that time, the so-called "tabloid press" was quite popular in the United States, and it did not shy away from publishing all the personal data of the heroes of its publications.

Brandeis proposed to enshrine the "right to be left alone" in the human being.

The Universal Declaration of Human Rights in 1948 proclaimed the right of everyone to be protected from intrusion into their privacy, home or correspondence. Since then, many international agreements have made references to privacy as a natural human right.

On January 28, 1981, the Council of Europe adopted the Convention for the Protection of Individuals with regard to Automatic Processing of Personal Data on January 28, 1981. This document became the first international instrument to define exactly what personal data is. It also spelled out the mechanisms of how the right to privacy can be protected.

January 28 is also World Unemployment Day.

The event aims to draw the attention of the public and states to unemployment, which leaves millions of people from different countries without means of subsistence.

In 2023, it was reported that, according to official statistics, there are currently more than 200 billion unemployed people in the world.

The State Employment Center reported that 100 thousand people in Ukraine have the status of unemployed.

Today, you can also celebrate Antarctic Discovery Day, Lego Day, and join the events dedicated to World Leprosy Day.

According to the church calendar, today is the Day of Remembrance of St. Ephraim the Syrian, who lived in Mesopotamia in the fourth century.

Once Yefrem was accused of theft, but was acquitted in court. After that, he secluded himself in the desert. He had nothing to do with the crime, but he repented anyway, so Efrem is called the teacher of repentance.

After that, Ephraim became a monk in a monastery in Syria. He wrote many prayers and hymns.

On January 28, Efrem, Yukhym, Heorhii, and Yurii celebrate their name days.