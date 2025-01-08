ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

Exclusive
Exclusive
Exclusive
Zelenskyy establishes Army Aviation Day: when Ukrainians will celebrate

Zelenskyy establishes Army Aviation Day: when Ukrainians will celebrate

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21136 views

The President has signed a decree establishing the Day of Army Aviation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which will be celebrated annually on July 3. The decree came into force on January 8 to honor the courage of military aviators.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree establishing the Day of Army Aviation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. It will be celebrated annually on July 3. This was reported by UNN

“I decide to establish the Day of Army Aviation of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which shall be celebrated annually on July 3,” the Presidential Decree reads. 

The decision was made “in order to honor the courage and heroism of the soldiers of the Army Aviation of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, displayed in the struggle for freedom, independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine, as well as to establish modern military traditions.

Zelensky signed the document on January 8. 

The Decree comes into force on the day of its publication.

Zelenskyy established the Day of the State Special Transport Service: when Ukrainians will celebrate06.01.25, 16:36 • 22306 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPolitics
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

