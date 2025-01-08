Zelenskyy establishes Army Aviation Day: when Ukrainians will celebrate

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree establishing the Day of Army Aviation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. It will be celebrated annually on July 3. This was reported by UNN.

“I decide to establish the Day of Army Aviation of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which shall be celebrated annually on July 3,” the Presidential Decree reads.

The decision was made “in order to honor the courage and heroism of the soldiers of the Army Aviation of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, displayed in the struggle for freedom, independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine, as well as to establish modern military traditions.

Zelensky signed the document on January 8.

The Decree comes into force on the day of its publication.

