Zelenskyy established the Day of the State Special Transport Service: when Ukrainians will celebrate

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, signed a decree to introduce the Day of the State Special Transport Service in Ukraine, which will be celebrated annually on February 5. This is stated in the decree No. 14/2025, reports UNN.

Details

As stated in the decree, "taking into account the significant contribution of the State Special Transport Service to ensuring the stable functioning of transport in peacetime and in a special period, as well as the performance of tasks related to technical cover, reconstruction at the facilities of the national transport system of Ukraine, and other tasks related to participation in the defense of the state", Zelenskyy ordered to establish the Day of the State Special Transport Service in Ukraine, which will be celebrated annually on February 5.

Supplement

The State Special Transport Service is a specialized military formation that is part of the system of the Ministry of Defense and is intended to ensure the stable functioning of transport in peacetime and in a special period.

The Service was created on November 1, 2004, to replace the previous agency - the Railway Troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In April 2024, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, appointed Oleksandr Yakovets as the head of the administration of the State Special Transport Service.

Reminder

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, held a meeting with representatives of national communities and indigenous peoples of Ukraine and announced the introduction of the Day of Interethnic Harmony and Cultural Diversity in Ukraine, which will be celebrated annually on May 21.