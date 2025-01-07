More than a thousand cases of “discrediting” the Russian army were recorded in Crimea

In Crimea, 1126 court materials were recorded under the article on "discrediting" the Russian army. This is reported by the representative office of the President of Ukraine in the ARC, UNN writes with reference to Krym. Realii.

Details

It is reported that 1126 court cases have been filed, in 993 cases a decision was made to impose an administrative penalty in the form of a fine or joined to another case under another article and a cumulative decision was made.

42 court cases are still pending.

For reference

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion in Russia and the territories occupied by it, an article on "discrediting" the Russian army has been introduced. Persecution is directed at people who disseminate information about the Russian-Ukrainian war and express any opinions that contradict the Kremlin's position.

