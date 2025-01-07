ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Hetmantsev cannot accept the loss of influence over the tax service: the “denial” stage continues

Hetmantsev cannot accept the loss of influence over the tax service: the “denial” stage continues

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 36388 views

Danylo Hetmantsev, the head of the Verkhovna Rada's tax committee, is trying to maintain control over the tax system after losing influence. He actively publishes posts about the “successes” of the tax service and thanks the previous leadership.

Danylo Hetmantsev, chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Taxation and Customs Policy, continues to demonstrate attempts to maintain control over Ukraine's tax system, despite the obvious fact that he has lost key levers of influence. After the dismissal of his protégé Yevhen Sokur from the post of acting deputy head of the State Tax Service, Hetmantsev seems to have entered the stage of denial, UNN writes.

In recent days, Hetmantsev has made many posts on his social media praising the "successes" of the tax service he used to oversee and thus trying to imply that these "successes" were his own. For example, in one day, he posted dozens of posts from a prepared presentation about the work of the tax service and sincerely thanked the previous management for their work. However, even his supporters admit that these attempts are more like desperate steps of a person who cannot accept the loss of influence.

The king is naked, but he hasn't realized it yet: how the change of tax leadership destroyed the Hetmantsev era03.01.25, 13:19 • 500751 view

Realizing that this approach does not work, Hetmantsev tries another tactic, which indicates that the denial stage continues. This time he writes that entrepreneurs are very grateful to him for the VAT refund.

"I receive calls with gratitude from taxpayers - members of the KSC regarding VAT refunds for November. For the first time in the history of the company, we received a refund for November within 5 days of January. I would like to remind you that starting from 01.12.2024, for taxpayers with a high level of voluntary compliance with tax legislation, the terms for conducting audits on the legality of declaring VAT amounts for budget refunds have been reduced (5 days for an in-house audit and 10 days for a documentary audit). As of January 06, 2025, according to the Treasury, almost UAH 1.6 billion has been refunded. "I am grateful to the State Tax Service for the proper support of taxpayers!" - Hetmantsev wrote , pointing out the merits of the previous team under his control.

However, for some reason, the chairman of the committee kept silent about the fact that the same team actually forced some entrepreneurs into the White Business Club and thus divided the perception of honest business into "white" and "gray".

Hetmantsev acknowledged that the tax authorities are putting pressure on Ukrainian business25.07.24, 15:53 • 15718 views

After all, it was the business that repeatedly demanded that Hetmantsev be removed from total control and manual management of the tax office. Entrepreneurs registered petitions, collected signatures, and wrote letters demanding that Danylo Hetmantsev be removed from his duties as head of the Rada's tax committee due to his systematic violation of the Constitution and legislation. The campaign against him was named "Hetmantsev". Prior to the full-scale invasion, the business had repeatedly organized protests against the destructive policies of the head of the parliamentary committee.

That's why Hetmantsev's behavior now resembles the hysteria of a small child who has been deprived of candy. In his hysterical agony, he could not think of anything better than to hide behind a business that seems to be very grateful to him and seems to respect him very much.

Hetmantsev wants more taxes from business, like a big but stupid child of an exhausted mother who can't get enough milk - an entrepreneur12.03.24, 08:25 • 383483 views

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has passed the scandalous draft law on the "white business club" by the head of the parliament's tax committee, Danylo Hetmantsev. The document was criticized by both Mr. Hetmantsev's colleagues in parliament and experts. Even legal opinions stated that it did not comply with Ukrainian legislation. In addition, the creation of the "white business club" in Ukraine was the first anti-reform in a long time .

In their comments to UNN, economic experts pointed out that the document violates the Constitution of Ukraine and creates discriminatory conditions in the business environment. 

The fact that Hetmantsev's draft law contains discriminatory norms and has corruption risks, is also stated in the conclusion of analysts of the Union of Ukrainian Entrepreneurs.  

Business Ombudsman Roman Vashchuk also stated that the draft law on the "white business club" is discriminatory.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyPolitics
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
ukraineUkraine

