Weather in Ukraine: where it will be warmest on January 19 and what to expect from winter

On January 19, relatively mild winter weather with minimal precipitation is expected in Ukraine. This is reported by the Ukrainian Weather Center, UNN reports.

Details

The central regions will enjoy comfortable temperatures. In Kyiv, weather forecasters predict +3...+5°C, cloudy weather with clearings and no precipitation. A similar situation is expected in Dnipro, where the temperature will fluctuate between +1...+3°C.

The western regions will remain among the warmest in the country. In Lviv, the temperature will rise to +4...+6°C, without precipitation, but with thick clouds.

In the south, the weather will be favorable for walking. Residents of Odesa can expect +5...+7°C without rain, in Simferopol - a similar situation with temperatures in the range of +4...+6°C. In Melitopol, forecasters predict +2...+4°C with partly clear skies.

In the eastern regions, the day will be more cloudy, with sleet possible in some places. In Kharkiv, the temperature is expected to be -1...+1°C with occasional precipitation in the form of sleet. The situation will be similar in Luhansk and Donetsk, where the temperature will remain within +1...+3°C.

In general, the weather in Ukraine will remain relatively warm for January. The average daytime temperature will be around +3...+5°C.

