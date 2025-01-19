ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Weather in Ukraine: where it will be warmest on January 19 and what to expect from winter

Weather in Ukraine: where it will be warmest on January 19 and what to expect from winter

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 94726 views

On January 19, mild winter weather is expected in Ukraine with an average temperature of +3...+5°C. The warmest temperatures will be in the south and west, with sleet possible in the east.

On January 19, relatively mild winter weather with minimal precipitation is expected in Ukraine. This is reported by the Ukrainian Weather Center, UNN reports.

Details

The central regions will enjoy comfortable temperatures. In Kyiv, weather forecasters predict +3...+5°C, cloudy weather with clearings and no precipitation. A similar situation is expected in Dnipro, where the temperature will fluctuate between +1...+3°C.

The western regions will remain among the warmest in the country. In Lviv, the temperature will rise to +4...+6°C, without precipitation, but with thick clouds.

In the south, the weather will be favorable for walking. Residents of Odesa can expect +5...+7°C without rain, in Simferopol - a similar situation with temperatures in the range of +4...+6°C. In Melitopol, forecasters predict +2...+4°C with partly clear skies.

In the eastern regions, the day will be more cloudy, with sleet possible in some places. In Kharkiv, the temperature is expected to be -1...+1°C with occasional precipitation in the form of sleet. The situation will be similar in Luhansk and Donetsk, where the temperature will remain within +1...+3°C.

In general, the weather in Ukraine will remain relatively warm for January. The average daytime temperature will be around +3...+5°C.

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect rain and snow and dangerous ice on January 1818.01.25, 07:52 • 55511 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyKyiv
ukraineUkraine
luhanskLuhansk
donetskDonetsk
lvivLviv
odesaOdesa
kyivKyiv
kharkivKharkiv

