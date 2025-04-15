Weather in Ukraine on April 15: spring warmth and variable cloudiness are expected

Pleasant spring weather is expected in Ukraine today with air temperatures ranging from +16°C-+20°C. This is reported by the Ukrhydrometeorological Center, reports UNN.

Details

In the capital, the temperature will vary from +16°C-+18°C with variable cloudiness, but without precipitation. The weather will be conducive to walks, so you can safely go outside.

In the West, in particular in Lviv, it will be cooler, from +17°C -+19°C with the possible appearance of raindrops from time to time.

Also, warm weather will continue in the city of Dnipro +16°C-+18°C with a partly cloudy sky and no rain.

Near the sea, the air temperature will reach +17°C-+19°C, with slight cloudiness, without rain.

In the eastern cities of Ukraine, the air temperature will be in the range of +17°C-+19°C. The sky will be partly cloudy, without precipitation, which allows you to enjoy the atmosphere of spring warmth. However, in Luhansk, the sun will alternate with clouds, but no rain is expected.

In Crimea, it is slightly cooler, +15°C-+17°C, with a partly cloudy sky and no precipitation.

In general, the day will be comfortable, with moderate temperatures and variable cloudiness. Light rain is possible in the west of the country, but no precipitation is expected in most of Ukraine.

