Weather in Ukraine on April 15: spring warmth and variable cloudiness are expected

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 3912 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 22015 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 17830 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 22849 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 31916 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 65969 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 61545 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 34190 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59726 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 107114 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Popular news

Night attack on Odesa: three injured, fires in residential buildings

April 16, 02:51 AM • 46700 views

Trade disagreements between the EU and the USA: there is no need to wait for the cancellation of duties - Bloomberg

April 16, 03:45 AM • 48715 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 54710 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 25705 views

The Ministry of Energy reacted to Bulgaria's statement about refusing to sell equipment for the completion of the Khmelnytsky NPP

09:36 AM • 9674 views
Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

11:16 AM • 22015 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 54920 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

07:15 AM • 65969 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
06:47 AM • 61545 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
April 15, 12:27 PM • 168228 views
Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 25859 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 21651 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 23248 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 25113 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 27719 views
Weather in Ukraine on April 15: spring warmth and variable cloudiness are expected

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3642 views

In Kyiv +16°C-+18°C, without precipitation. In the West +17°C -+19°C, possible rain. In the East +17°C-+19°C, partly cloudy and without precipitation.

Weather in Ukraine on April 15: spring warmth and variable cloudiness are expected

Pleasant spring weather is expected in Ukraine today with air temperatures ranging from +16°C-+20°C. This is reported by the Ukrhydrometeorological Center, reports UNN.

Details

In the capital, the temperature will vary from +16°C-+18°C with variable cloudiness, but without precipitation. The weather will be conducive to walks, so you can safely go outside.

In the West, in particular in Lviv, it will be cooler, from +17°C -+19°C with the possible appearance of raindrops from time to time.

Also, warm weather will continue in the city of Dnipro +16°C-+18°C with a partly cloudy sky and no rain.

Near the sea, the air temperature will reach +17°C-+19°C, with slight cloudiness, without rain.

In the eastern cities of Ukraine, the air temperature will be in the range of +17°C-+19°C. The sky will be partly cloudy, without precipitation, which allows you to enjoy the atmosphere of spring warmth. However, in Luhansk, the sun will alternate with clouds, but no rain is expected.

In Crimea, it is slightly cooler, +15°C-+17°C, with a partly cloudy sky and no precipitation.

In general, the day will be comfortable, with moderate temperatures and variable cloudiness. Light rain is possible in the west of the country, but no precipitation is expected in most of Ukraine.

A warm start to the week is expected: weather forecast in Ukraine for April 1414.04.25, 07:15 • 4103 views

Julia Kotwicka

Weather and environment
Dnipro
Crimea
Ukraine
Luhansk
Lviv
