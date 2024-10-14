Weather forecasters warned of frost in Kyiv region: when to expect weather deterioration
Night frosts are expected in Kyiv and Kyiv region on October 17-19. Temperatures may drop to 0-2°C in Kyiv and -5°C in the region, the Ukrainian Weather Center warns.
This week, severe frosts are expected in Kyiv and the region at night. In some places, the temperature will drop by five degrees below zero. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Weather Center.
Details
At night in Kyiv on October 17-19, frosts on the ground and in the air will be 0-2° (hazard level I, yellow)
They added that frosts are also expected in the Kyiv region these days.
At night in the region on October 17-19, severe frosts of 0-5° (hazard level II, orange)
Recall
Weather forecasters said that meteorological autumn in Kyiv began on September 30, two weeks later than the climate norm. This year's meteorological summer lasted 135 days, ending on September 29.