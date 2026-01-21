Weather forecast for January 21: Ukraine is getting less cold

On Wednesday, January 21, variable cloudiness is expected in most of Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

According to forecasters, the weather in Ukraine will still be determined by a high-pressure area, but with significantly lower values than before, as the pressure will drop sharply.

A warmer air mass will already be arriving at high altitudes, but near the Earth's surface, the frost will weaken slowly and will depend heavily on cloudiness, so we still expect a cold night and a cool day, especially in the western and northern regions, and the warmest - during the day in the south of the country and Transcarpathia - up to a thaw. - explained meteorologists.

According to their forecast, no precipitation is expected on Wednesday, and there will be ice on the roads in some places. In the morning, fog in some places in the southwestern part.

Wind south-westerly, southerly, 3-8 m/s. Temperature in the western, northern and Vinnytsia regions during the day 5-10° below zero; in the rest of the territory 2-7° below zero, in the south of the country and Transcarpathia from 3° below zero to 2° above zero. - the message says.

In Kyiv and the region, variable cloudiness is expected on Wednesday, no precipitation is foreseen. Air temperature -7°...-5°.

