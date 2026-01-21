$43.180.08
January 20, 08:12 PM • 14134 views
In Davos, "constructive" talks were held between US and Russian representatives on ending the war in Ukraine
January 20, 07:42 PM • 28292 views
European leaders in Davos presented a united front against Trump's ambitions for Greenland
January 20, 06:44 PM • 25319 views
Zelenskyy criticized the work of the Air Force after the UAV attack on Kyiv Oblast
January 20, 03:45 PM • 39924 views
From increasing defense budgets and building concrete fortifications to confiscating inflatable boats: how Europe is preparing for a possible war with Russia
Exclusive
January 20, 01:37 PM • 29014 views
Harvest, front, and public sentiment: what shapes the hryvnia exchange rate in 2026 and what it will be like
January 20, 01:28 PM • 40949 views
Trump's Year: Triumphs, Failures, Chaos, and 'Quick Deals' Shattered by Reality
January 20, 11:08 AM • 24081 views
I'm still here: Zelenskyy says he's not going to the Davos forum yet
January 20, 11:00 AM • 28895 views
IAEA: Ukrainian power substations vital for nuclear safety were damaged amid a Russian attack today
January 20, 09:39 AM • 26350 views
Russia changed tactics in attacking energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy instructed to inform the US and other partners and expects a government report on restoration timelines
Exclusive
January 20, 09:21 AM • 26568 views
Law enforcement officers did not conduct searches at the home of Dnipro Mayor Filatov
Weather forecast for January 21: Ukraine is getting less cold

Kyiv • UNN

 • 446 views

On January 21, Ukraine is expected to have variable cloudiness with no precipitation, and black ice is possible on the roads. Air temperature will range from 5-10°C below zero in the west and north to 2°C above zero in the south and Transcarpathia.

Weather forecast for January 21: Ukraine is getting less cold

On Wednesday, January 21, variable cloudiness is expected in most of Ukraine. This is reported by  UNN with reference to  Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, the weather in Ukraine will still be determined by a high-pressure area, but with significantly lower values than before, as the pressure will drop sharply.

A warmer air mass will already be arriving at high altitudes, but near the Earth's surface, the frost will weaken slowly and will depend heavily on cloudiness, so we still expect a cold night and a cool day, especially in the western and northern regions, and the warmest - during the day in the south of the country and Transcarpathia - up to a thaw.

- explained meteorologists.

According to their forecast, no precipitation is expected on Wednesday, and there will be ice on the roads in some places. In the morning, fog in some places in the southwestern part.

Wind south-westerly, southerly, 3-8 m/s. Temperature in the western, northern and Vinnytsia regions during the day 5-10° below zero; in the rest of the territory 2-7° below zero, in the south of the country and Transcarpathia from 3° below zero to 2° above zero.

- the message says.

In Kyiv and the region, variable cloudiness is expected on Wednesday, no precipitation is foreseen. Air temperature -7°...-5°.

